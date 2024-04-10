Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga star in loving trailer for Joker: Folie A Deux

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga star in loving trailer for Joker: Folie A Deux

By Press Association
Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga star in loving trailer for Joker: Folie A Deux (Matt Crossick/PA)
Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga star in loving trailer for Joker: Folie A Deux (Matt Crossick/PA)

Joaquin Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning role as the titular deranged villain the Joker opposite Lady Gaga as the queen of chaos Harley Quinn in the first trailer of Joker: Folie A Deux.

The Todd Phillips-directed sequel is a musical fantasia which follows Arthur Fleck – known as the Joker – and Quinn as they fall in love at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum. The pair are known for their toxic romantic relationship in the comics.

The title of the film, which is set for release on October 4 – exactly five years after the first film, is a French reference to when two intimately related people share elements of the same mental illness, such as delusions.

In the trailer, set against the music What The World Needs Now by Jackie DeShannon, Phoenix is in the Joker’s signature make-up and slicked back hair with a jacket and yellow shirt and is seen taking the stage and performing in a nightclub.

Gaga, who won an Oscar in 2019 for her original song Shallow from A Star Is Born, says to the Joker: “I’m nobody, I haven’t done anything in my life like you have.”

The teaser sees Gaga and Phoenix run through the streets and dance elegantly against a moonlit sky, while the trailer ends with Quinn visiting the Joker in prison.

Gaga’s character is a different version of the antihero played by Margot Robbie in two DC Suicide Squad films and Birds Of Prey.

Robbie reportedly gave her blessing to Gaga in October 2022, as she said she was happy that the role, much like Macbeth or Batman “always gets passed from great actor to great actor”.

The full trailer comes after a 27-second long teaser of footage was released on social media in conjunction with the presentation of the Joker sequel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The teaser showed the Joker laughing maniacally while standing alone in a raining prison yard.

The original Joker film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards in 2020, with Phoenix picking up the gong for best actor in a leading role and Icelandic composer Hildur Gudnadottir securing a win for music (original score).

In the original, Fleck begins as a comedian chasing fame as he struggles with mental health issues before turning into a crazed madman.

Set in 1981, it acts as an origin story for the Joker, who turns to a life of crime in Gotham City.

Meanwhile in the comics, the villain acts as Batman’s sadistic nemesis who is joined by love interest Quinn in his various crime sprees.