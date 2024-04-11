Pappano says the way opera is looked on with great suspicion ‘drives me nuts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Pappano says the way opera is looked on with great suspicion ‘drives me nuts’

By Press Association
Sir Antonio Pappano is a conductor and pianist (Doug Peters Media Assignments/PA)
Sir Antonio Pappano is a conductor and pianist (Doug Peters Media Assignments/PA)

The conductor and musical director of the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) has hit out at politicians and what he called “misguided wokeism” for there being a “great suspicion” of opera and British cultural achievements.

Sir Antonio Pappano, 64, has been the musical director of the Royal Opera House for more than two decades before taking on the LSO position this year following Sir Simon Rattle stepping down.

The English-Italian conductor and pianist, who led the King’s Coronation Concert in 2023, was asked on BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life about opera facing financial pressures.

Sir Antonio said: “I think opera, in many quarters is seen as something elitist, I mean look the (British) politicians, for instance, don’t come to the opera house, they used to, whereas in Italy, the president of the republic would come and there’d big applause, it would be celebrated by the audience… in Germany too.

London Symphony Orchestra press conference
Sir Antonio Pappano and Dame Kathryn McDowell (Doug Peters Media Assignments/PA)

“Here it’s looked on with great suspicion. That drives me nuts, I have to tell you. England a haven for culture whether it is pop culture or classical culture, literary culture, theatrical culture, this is one of the great addresses and yet we’re embarrassed by it.”

He added that the opera industry has had a “rough time because the money becomes less and less every year”.

Sir Antonio also said: “Why be embarrassed about something that is a treasure, the Royal Opera House, the English National Opera, the Welsh National Opera are beacons, they’re internationally recognised and centres of excellence, you know, honing talent.”

He added that you have to “take care of the big places” such as the central opera house while spreading the funds elsewhere to the regional houses.

“There is a strange and misguided wokeism. If you’re supporting an opera in a church basement or something, that’s more important than the Royal Opera House, the English National Opera, the Welsh National Opera, give me a break,” Sir Antonio said.

He also dismissed people thinking opera is not a “growth industry” and urged for opera to be viewed in a “proud” lens.

His comments come amid plans by the English National Opera (ENO) to move out of London by 2029.

In December, it was announced that ENO had chosen Greater Manchester as its new main base.