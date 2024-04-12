Slash to work on Paramount+ TV adaptation of Erik Axl Sund’s The Crow Girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Slash to work on Paramount+ TV adaptation of Erik Axl Sund’s The Crow Girl

By Press Association
Slash is partnering with Buccaneer on the forthcoming drama series The Crow Girl (Yui Mok/PA)
Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has joined Paramount+ UK and Ireland series The Crow Girl as an executive producer and will also contribute to the drama’s soundtrack.

The psychological thriller, based on the trilogy of novels by Swedish crime-writing duo Jerker Eriksson and Hakan Axlander Sundquist, who write under the pseudonym Erik Axl Sund, is currently in production in Bristol.

Slash said: “I fell in love with Erik Axl Sund’s novel The Crow Girl and was really excited to partner with Buccaneer to produce it.

“There’s an amazing cast and crew working hard to bring the harrowingly dark and suspenseful story to life as a limited series. It looks amazing!”

Tony Wood, co-chief executive of Buccaneer said: “Working with Slash has been a privilege.

“He knew Erik Axl Sund’s powerhouse of a trilogy before we did, and he brings an amazing insight to it.

“Working with an artist of such standing from the music world has brought a fresh perspective to the project and has massively elevated the work.”

UK-based production company Buccaneer sits behind crime dramas Marcella, Whitstable Pearl and Irvine Welsh’s Crime.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N’ Roses performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset in 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

Slash joins composer Adam Price in contributing to the soundtrack and will executive produce alongside Wood, Buccaneer co-chief executive Richard Tulk-Hart and a number of others, including writing duo Erik Axl Sund.

The Crow Girl trilogy, which was merged into a single volume for UK readers, begins in Stockholm when the body of a young boy is found.

Detective Superintendent Jeanette Kihlberg heads the case and before long two more mutilated child corpses are discovered.

The forthcoming series will comprise six hour-long episodes and star Broadchurch’s Eve Myles, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office actress Katherine Kelly and Vigil’s Dougray Scott.