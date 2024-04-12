Slash to work on Paramount+ TV adaptation of Erik Axl Sund’s The Crow Girl

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has joined Paramount+ UK and Ireland series The Crow Girl as an executive producer and will also contribute to the drama’s soundtrack.

The psychological thriller, based on the trilogy of novels by Swedish crime-writing duo Jerker Eriksson and Hakan Axlander Sundquist, who write under the pseudonym Erik Axl Sund, is currently in production in Bristol.

Slash said: “I fell in love with Erik Axl Sund’s novel The Crow Girl and was really excited to partner with Buccaneer to produce it.

“There’s an amazing cast and crew working hard to bring the harrowingly dark and suspenseful story to life as a limited series. It looks amazing!”

Tony Wood, co-chief executive of Buccaneer said: “Working with Slash has been a privilege.

“He knew Erik Axl Sund’s powerhouse of a trilogy before we did, and he brings an amazing insight to it.

“Working with an artist of such standing from the music world has brought a fresh perspective to the project and has massively elevated the work.”

UK-based production company Buccaneer sits behind crime dramas Marcella, Whitstable Pearl and Irvine Welsh’s Crime.

Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N’ Roses performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset in 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

Slash joins composer Adam Price in contributing to the soundtrack and will executive produce alongside Wood, Buccaneer co-chief executive Richard Tulk-Hart and a number of others, including writing duo Erik Axl Sund.

The Crow Girl trilogy, which was merged into a single volume for UK readers, begins in Stockholm when the body of a young boy is found.

Detective Superintendent Jeanette Kihlberg heads the case and before long two more mutilated child corpses are discovered.

The forthcoming series will comprise six hour-long episodes and star Broadchurch’s Eve Myles, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office actress Katherine Kelly and Vigil’s Dougray Scott.