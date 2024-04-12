George and Amal Clooney speak about ‘war on truth, journalists and women’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

George and Amal Clooney speak about ‘war on truth, journalists and women’

By Press Association
George Clooney and Amal Clooney spoke at the Skoll World Forum 2024 (Ian West/PA)
George Clooney and Amal Clooney spoke at the Skoll World Forum 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has said there is an ongoing war on truth, journalists, and women.

The barrister and her husband, Hollywood actor George Clooney, spoke at the 2024 Skoll World Forum in Oxford about their work with Clooney Foundation For Justice, which they co-founded and co-chair.

Addressing the audience, Amal said: “We’re living through a time when we have more violent conflicts than at any time since the Second World War.”

“And we see women and children increasingly on the front lines”, she added.

“I also think there’s a war on truth and truth-tellers and journalists, and we need to fight against that as well.”

“In too many places there’s a war on women, and women are still fighting the most basic battles for their freedoms,” she added.

Describing what The Clooney Foundation For Justice does, Amal said: “All of our programmes in one way or another, are attempting to meet some of these challenges.

“And the way we do it is by providing free legal support to victims of abuses of human rights.

“So we have a lot still to do. But we’ve had dozens of people freed because of interventions that we’ve made in individual cases.

Prince’s Trust Awards
Amal and George Clooney attending the Prince’s Trust Awards (Ian West/PA)

“We’ve also spent years sometimes trying to track down war criminals and gather enough evidence against them to trigger a prosecution.

“So none of this happens as quickly or as simply as it should. But I think I speak for both of us when I say, and everyone at the foundation, when I say we’re as determined as ever to continue to do this work.”

She later warned about a loss of women’s rights and said: “We see reversals in things like women’s rights, not just in Afghanistan, but also in places like the United States.”

Her Ocean’s Eleven star husband interjected: “Arizona, apparently.”

The state has recently revived an 1864 law that criminalises abortion throughout pregnancy unless a woman’s life is at risk.

George Clooney – BFI London Film Festival 2021
George and Amal (Yui Mok/PA)

The Oscar-winning actor also spoke about how it is possible to bring awareness to issues through storytelling and revealed that he was called a “traitor” when he decided to stand against the US’s decision to wage war on Iraq in 2003.

“(The film) Good Night Good Luck I wrote because I was being called a traitor to my country by my own country for being against the war in Iraq,” he said.

He added: “The idea was anybody who spoke against the war in 2003 was a traitor, and it wasn’t really fun. They were picketing my movies and all that kind of stuff.”

He told the audience that storytelling is about “finding a way to relate to people things that they can understand and not overwhelm them with peas and carrots”.