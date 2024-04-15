New host of Radio 2’s Pick Of The Pops announced following Steve Wright’s death

Mark Goodier is to return to BBC Radio 2 as the new host of Pick Of The Pops, following the death of Steve Wright earlier this year, it has been announced.

Goodier, who presented the UK Top 40 show on Radio 1 between 1990 and 2002, will present Pick Of The Pops every Saturday lunchtime from July.

The DJ said: “It’s an honour to host the iconic Pick Of The Pops, although I wish it were in happier circumstances as I was friends with Steve for almost 40 years.

“I can’t wait to reminisce with Radio 2 listeners as we revisit two years in their lives, playing some of the best records ever made.”

Mark Goodier will host Pick Of The Pops from July (PA)

Goodier previously worked at Radio 2 in 2001. He presented various programmes and specials and also deputised on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

From 1pm every Saturday, Pick Of The Pops counts down two charts from two different weeks from the past seven decades. Gary Davies has been filling in as the show’s host, and will continue to do so until July, following the death of Wright in February at the age of 69.

Wright presented his final Radio 2 show on February 11. The Metropolitan Police later confirmed the presenter had been found dead at his home, adding that the death was being treated as “unexpected”, but not suspicious.

We’re incredibly saddened to announce that our friend and colleague Steve Wright MBE has passed away. We’ll miss you greatly Steve. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/m11mZc3XBy — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) February 13, 2024

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2 said: “Mark is a brilliant broadcaster with a particular passion for chart countdowns, so I’m delighted he’s making a welcome return to Radio 2 in the prestigious Pick Of The Pops slot, to complete our new weekend presenting line-up following the loss of our friend and colleague, Steve.

“I would also like to thank Gary Davies for presenting Pick Of The Pops across these past weeks, in addition to hosting the weekly, must-listen edition of his Sounds Of The 80s show each Saturday night.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that from June, Michael Ball would be the new host of Love Songs, another show previously presented by Wright.

The singer and West End star currently presents a Radio 2 show on Sundays from 11am to 1pm. He will host Love Songs with Michael Ball from 9am to 11am and Paddy McGuinness will take his former slot with a new Sunday show.