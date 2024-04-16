Idris Elba says being in Knuckles series ‘surreal’ after playing Sonic as a boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Idris Elba says being in Knuckles series ‘surreal’ after playing Sonic as a boy

By Press Association
Idris Elba attends the world premiere of Paramount+ series Knuckles (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Idris Elba attends the world premiere of Paramount+ series Knuckles (Jonathan Brady/PA)

British actor Idris Elba has said it is “surreal” to star in the animated series Knuckles as he used to play Sonic The Hedgehog as a child.

The forthcoming series follows the red echidna – or spiny anteater – voiced by Elba as he teaches his warrior ways to Wade Whipple, played by The Mindy Project star Adam Pally.

Paramount Pictures introduced audiences to Knuckles, voiced by Elba, 51, in Sonic The Hedgehog 2 as an ally of Doctor Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey.

Knuckles world premiere – London
Knuckles, Idris Elba, Adam Pally, Rory McCann and Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi) at the world premiere of Knuckles (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking on the red carpet of the Paramount premiere, Luther star Elba told the PA news agency: “It feels like a bit of a dream, it feels like being able to step into a video game, and into a film, because I’ve always loved Sonic.

“I love the world. I played the game when I was a kid and now I’m in it, so it feels quite surreal.”

Elba also spoke about how he was able to convey humour through his voice.

He said: “What we used to do in the room is just sort of say random stuff, and see if it stuck.

“So I’d say a line and and then I’d say it how I think Knuckles would say it and it would sometimes come out funnier.

“But often times it would just help me find the sound.”

Knuckles world premiere – London
Idris and Sabrina Elba (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Director Jeff Fowler said Sonic also made an impression on him as a child.

He told PA: “Playing that, that first game in 1991. I was 13 years old.

“It made a huge impression on me and so to be able to be making a third film and a TV show and all this to be going on right now.

“I couldn’t feel more fortunate and more lucky to be surrounded by so many, so much great talent, the cast, the crew, everyone.”

Sonic The Hedgehog first appeared in a 1991 video game of the same name. He is known for being able to run at extremely high speeds.

A third Sonic film is in the works.

The new series will premiere on Paramount+ in the UK on April 27.