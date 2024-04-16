Kate Garraway asks for help after ‘unsettling post’ addressed to late husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Kate Garraway asks for help after ‘unsettling post’ addressed to late husband

By Press Association
Kate Garraway asks for help after ‘unsettling post’ addressed to late husband (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Garraway asks for help after ‘unsettling post’ addressed to late husband (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate Garraway has appealed for help from Haringey Council after receiving “unsettling post making demands” of her late husband Derek Draper “which obviously he can’t respond to”.

The Good Morning Britain star announced in January this year that her husband, former political lobbyist Draper, had died at the age of 56 after a lengthy battle with the long-term effects of Covid.

The final year of his life was documented in an ITV documentary titled Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story, which followed on from two other programmes about Draper’s battle with Covid and her struggles navigating the care system.

Three months after his death, broadcaster Garraway tagged Haringey London Borough Council in a plea on X, formerly Twitter.

“@haringeycouncil please help – have been trying for ten days sold to speak to someone about my husband passing away – following unsettling post making demands which obviously he can’t respond to,” the 56-year-old wrote.

“I just cannot get through.

“Again today nearly 50 mins wait &amp; before I could …. the man put me straight back to the beginning – another 20 mins and then it timed out as shuts at 5pm.

“Is there a beareavement service or SOMETHING!!!!.”

Garraway did not clarify what the post was referencing or what “demands” were being made.

A representative for Haringey Council has been contacted for comment.

It comes after the third documentary saw the TV star reveal that the £16,000 monthly cost of her late husband’s care was more than her salary from ITV and caused her to rack up huge debts.

She later added that she does not “regret or begrudge” the debts.

Garraway said she wants her late husband’s legacy to be fighting for change in a care system, which feels like it is “there to catch you out” when it should be there to “catch you when you fall”.