Author Hanif Kureishi starting to feel ‘normal’ after fall left him tetraplegic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Author Hanif Kureishi starting to feel ‘normal’ after fall left him tetraplegic

By Press Association
Author Hanif Kureishi starting to feel ‘normal’ after fall left him tetraplegic (Yui Mok/PA)
Author Hanif Kureishi starting to feel ‘normal’ after fall left him tetraplegic (Yui Mok/PA)

British author and playwright Hanif Kureishi said “I’ve started to feel like a normal person” over a year after a fall left him paralysed.

The novelist, who fainted in December 2022 while on holiday in Rome and woke up without the use of his hands, arms and legs, has since spent his time adapting his 1990 debut novel The Buddha Of Suburbia into a stage production.

He told the Telegraph that adapting the production alongside former artistic director of Shakespeare’s Globe Emma Rice “really cheered me up” knowing that his work was “still alive after I nearly died”.

Royal Investitures
Hanif Kureishi has adapted his 1990 debut novel The Buddha Of Suburbia into a stage production (John Stillwell/PA)

The Bromley-born writer said the long and “boring” hospital stays spent “staring at the wall” as he could not use his phone was a “very good way of generating creativity”.

“Although I’m tetraplegic, I’ve started to feel like a normal person,” the 69-year-old told the Telegraph.

“Writing gives me a sense of self-esteem and dignity. That I’m not just a broken body.

“I still have health issues; every day is a lucky day for me. Working really keeps me believing in something worthwhile in my life.”

Just days after the accident, Kureishi began documenting his experience in a series of musings on Substack titled The Kureishi Chronicles and on social media site X, which is set to be turned into a memoir titled Shattered.

Fabulously Fellini’ Exhibition
Hanif Kureishi said he ‘really needed to do the blog’ (Yui Mok/PA)

“I really needed to do the blog,” he said.

“It’s a new way of writing for me because I have to dictate it to a member of my family – one of my sons or my partner Isabella.

“My kids call me The Great Dictator because I shout at them and they write it down. It’s like a spontaneous bop chain of words.

“You kick off and off you go – you don’t know what you’re going to say, and you make sense of it by the end.

“I’ve started to really enjoy writing in this way. I write much quicker. The other day I wrote for two hours, dictating, and I did 3,000 words, which is a shitload for me.”

Royal Investitures
Novelist Hanif Kureishi (Martin Keene/PA)

The Buddha Of Suburbia won the author a Whitbread Award (now known as the Costa Book Awards) for best first novel in 1990, and it was later adapted into a four-part BBC television series with a soundtrack by David Bowie.

The theatre production, about an Anglo-Indian teenager’s sexual and political awakening during the mid-1970s, follows the stage adaptation of My Beautiful Laundrette – which saw Kureishi Oscar-nominated for best screenplay in 1987.

In 2008, Kureishi was made a CBE for services to literature and drama and his second novel, The Black Album, was adapted for the stage in 2009.

The Buddha Of Suburbia will debut at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon on April 18 until June 1.