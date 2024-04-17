Helen Lederer eyes second date with Ken Barlow after Corrie cameo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Helen Lederer eyes second date with Ken Barlow after Corrie cameo

By Press Association
Helen Lederer appeared in Coronation Street recently (Dominic Lipiniski/PA)
Helen Lederer appeared in Coronation Street recently (Dominic Lipiniski/PA)

Actress and comedian Helen Lederer has said she is hoping to make a return to Coronation Street and was “honoured” to get the call for her recent cameo.

The Absolutely Fabulous star made her first appearance on the soap last month as a love interest of Ken Barlow, played by veteran actor William Roache, 91.

Lederer, 69, popped up in a hotel bar at a singles night, where Ken was accompanying Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), who was on the lookout for a new romantic partner.

Lederer’s character Elspeth took a shine to Ken and now Lederer hopes there will be a chance of a second encounter.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It was an honour, obviously to get the call. He (Ken) is so upright.”

Asked if she likes older men, she replied: “I like allcomers. I don’t divide. But I do like an upright human. And he’s very upright for his age, which is 90-plus with lovely hair.”

She added jokingly: “I saw Dr Hilary (Jones, the GMB doctor) earlier and I gave him my card. And I saw him put it in his pocket and I’ve pulled again.

“You’ve got to follow through. You can’t just go hey, let’s see if he follows through. But also, upright.

“I’m hoping I might go back to Coronation Street for a second date and follow through, in a casual way as an older person.

“When you want a job, you don’t get one and when you stop looking you bump into them immediately because you’re not looking.

“So that’s when the call came for Corrie, because I didn’t say please might I be on Corrie, because I think that’s needy, but it just came in.”

Discussing filming with Roache, she said: “What I liked is a little chat with him before we did our scene together, we talked about Scrabble, he likes Scrabble, we talked about board games.”