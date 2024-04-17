Simon Cowell says BGT will be on TV ‘for a long, long time’ due to global appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Cowell says BGT will be on TV ‘for a long, long time’ due to global appeal

By Press Association
Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell, and Amanda Holden, the judges of Britain’s Got Talent, during a photo call ahead of the new series at the Ham Yard Hotel, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Britain’s Got Talent head judge Simon Cowell has said the reality competition will be here for a “long, long time,” adding that “people now come from all over the world to compete”.

In the 17th series, which begins on Saturday, the golden buzzer, which sends contestants straight to the semi-finals, will be used nine times, despite the fact there has previously been a limit to one judge each.

Speaking about the forthcoming series at a Q and A event in London, Cowell, 64, said: “This show has a very interesting history.

Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Simon Cowell, the judges of Britain’s Got Talent, during a photo call ahead of the new series (Aaron Chown/PA)

“When we first started, we did the pilot here and it was rubbish.

“Then luckily, we sold it to America and it was a hit.”

Cowell explained that the show was then bought by ITV, which is where the reality series has been broadcast since its debut in 2007.

“I always thought, if we could get three or four years out of this, it will be amazing”, he added.

“And then you reach 10 years and you go, ‘That’s a milestone’.

“I think because so many people now come from all over the world to compete and it’s not just winning the show, it’s having that viral moment which you know, can literally change your life overnight in a way.

“These clips sometimes get hundreds of millions of views.

“I think that’s why people are going to come back year after year after year and and hopefully keep competing and get better, because that’s what I’m seeing is that the acts are actually, thank God, getting better.

“And because the show has all ages I think it’s gonna be here for a long, long time.”

Britain’s Got Talent photo call – London
Judge Bruno Tonioli (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speaking about the golden buzzers, singer and judge Alesha Dixon joked that there used to be rules before former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli joined in 2023, replacing comedian David Walliams.

When Tonioli joined during the 16th series he broke the rules when he pressed the golden buzzer for a second time during a performance from singer Gamal John.

Last year Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn, who impressed with his high-vis inspired routines, was crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent and scooped the £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain’s Got Talent airs from Saturday at 7.30pm on Saturday April 20 on ITV1 and ITVX.