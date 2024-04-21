Christian Horner dismisses rumour he and Geri will star in family documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christian Horner dismisses rumour he and Geri will star in family documentary

By Press Association
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has dismissed rumours that he and wife Geri plan to star in a fly-on-the-wall documentary series (David Davies/PA)
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has dismissed rumours that he and wife Geri plan to star in a family documentary.

Reports on Friday suggested the couple had been approached to make a “really personal” fly-on-the-wall TV series following recent “speculation about their relationship”.

The Formula One team principal has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations made against him by a female colleague. Horner has always denied the claims.

Geri Halliwell-Horner’s book launch
Geri Horner appeared alongside embattled husband Christian Horner to show her support (Yui Mok/PA)

Dismissing reports of a documentary, he told the PA news agency: “There is a lot being written about different things, but there are absolutely no plans to do a family documentary.

“Netflix do enough, and you see enough of the behind-the-scenes on that. So where that report has come from, I have absolutely no idea.”

During the Bahrain Grand Prix last month, Geri, who found fame in 1990s girl group the Spice Girls, appeared alongside her embattled husband to show her support, with the couple sharing a kiss.

Red Bull Racing’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, announced on February 5 that Horner was being investigated following an accusation of “inappropriate behaviour”.

Horner emphatically denied the claim and the 50-year-old stayed on as team principal after Red Bull confirmed the grievance had been dismissed on February 28.

Twenty-four hours later, messages and a number of images apparently exchanged between Horner and the complainant were leaked.

The complainant has since appealed against the decision to clear Horner of controlling behaviour, it is understood.

Geri, 51, attended Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party on Saturday evening as the Spice Girls reunited for the event.

Former England footballer David Beckham posted a video to Instagram of the fivesome performing their song Stop.

In 2023, Victoria and David, otherwise known as Posh and Becks, appeared in a four-part Netflix documentary exploring their life and David’s footballing career.