BBC radio star Zoe Ball announces death of mother following cancer diagnosis

Broadcaster Zoe Ball said her family are “bereft” following the death of her mother Julia.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter announced in early March that her mother had been diagnosed with cancer and was being “incredibly brave”.

The 53-year-old confirmed Gaby Roslin would “occasionally” replace her on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show so she could spend time with her mother who was later taken to a hospice.

“Sleep tight dear Mama,” Ball said, announcing the death on social media, sharing a younger picture of her mother.

“Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts.

“We are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other.”

Ball had previously described the cancer diagnosis as an “extremely tough” time.

The broadcaster’s son Woody Cook, who she shares with ex-husband Norman Cook better known as British DJ Fatboy Slim, also shared a tribute on Instagram.

“Today I say goodbye to Granny J, thank you for being a wonderful woman,” the 23-year-old said, sharing a younger picture with his grandmother.

Cook, who appeared on Netflix reality series The Circle in 2019, also referenced his grandmother’s late husband Rick Peckham.

He said: “The only person who always sent me a valentines card. I know you’re with Rick now, give him a hug from me.

“I know he said once when you were panicking in a helicopter over the Jungle ‘If you get lost, follow the river!’ You’ll find him at the end.”