Georgia Toffolo ‘proud’ of boyfriend James Watt after he calls time at BrewDog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Georgia Toffolo ‘proud’ of boyfriend James Watt after he calls time at BrewDog

By Press Association
The former Made In Chelsea star posted her comments on Instagram (Joe Giddens/PA)
The former Made In Chelsea star posted her comments on Instagram (Joe Giddens/PA)

Reality star Georgia Toffolo said “I’m more proud of you today than I have ever been” after boyfriend James Watt announced he was stepping down as BrewDog boss after 17 years.

The former Made In Chelsea star joked that 99% of her future date nights with Watt would still be at a BrewDog bar, as “too much change at once is never good”.

It comes after Watt, who co-founded the Scottish brewer and pub group, announced in a LinkedIn post that he was handing over the reins to chief operating officer James Arrow, but would remain with the group as a non-executive director on the board.

It was announced that Watt would take on the newly created non-executive role of “captain and co-founder” and retains his 21% shareholding in the firm.

“After 17 years as CEO of BrewDog, James let the world know today that he will be transitioning into a new role,” 29-year-old Toffolo said in a post on Instagram.

“I was reading James’s letter to his team and he wrote ‘For almost two decades, pretty much every second of my waking existence has been focused on this amazing business’ – truer words have never been spoken.

“I’ve been lucky to have met many extraordinary people, but no-one like you before. Your dedication and work ethic are beyond my comprehension and it isn’t a fluke that you’ve created the most epic thing.”

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star Toffolo shared a picture of the couple which summed up the “captain of the BrewDog ship”, as it was taken at 8pm on New Year’s Eve.

“You’d been working most of Christmas and all day when I drove into BrewDog HQ to remind you that we had friends and family arriving soon for a celebration downstairs at DogTap,” she wrote.

“I’m so happy I documented this special moment, as you were in your happy place doing what you’re so good at — building one of the best brands in the world.

“I’m more proud of you today than I have ever been. I’m holding on tight for the next adventure, I get to have a front-row seat for whatever madness you create next.”

Toffolo ended the post joking, “does this mean I can book a holiday?”