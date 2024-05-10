Jane McDonald on late friend Lynda Bellingham: ‘I owe such a lot to her’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Jane McDonald on late friend Lynda Bellingham: ‘I owe such a lot to her’

By Press Association
Jane McDonald says her late friend Lynda Bellingham is ‘still guiding us’ (Ian West/PA)
Jane McDonald says her late friend Lynda Bellingham is ‘still guiding us’ (Ian West/PA)

Singer and travel presenter Jane McDonald has said she thinks her late friend, TV star Lynda Bellingham, is still “guiding us all in our own ways”.

McDonald, 61, best known for her TV series Cruising With Jane McDonald, as well as her long stint on Loose Women, has spoken about their friendship and said she “owes such a lot” to Bellingham.

Actress and broadcaster Bellingham died in October 2014 aged 66 and was famously known for her long-running role as a mother in the Oxo TV adverts.

National Television Awards 2010 – Show – London
Jane McDonald and Lynda Bellingham with other Loose Women presenters Andrea Mclean, Zoe Tyler, Carol McGiffin, Coleen Nolan, Kate Thornton, Denise Welch, Leslie Garrett and Lisa Maxwell (Ian West/PA)

She had been battling colon cancer, which later spread to her lungs and liver.

Speaking on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast, McDonald said: “I owe such a lot to Lynda because she asked me to take over her Birmingham panto for that year when she was poorly.

“Thank goodness I did because through that I got Cats, then through Cats and getting the vocal training that I did, that’s when my voice changed, and I went on to be able to sing just about anything – that’s all through Lynda.

“So I still think Lynda’s guiding us all in our own ways…”.

The pair became good friends through appearing on the panel show Loose Women.

McDonald also spoke about her long-term partner Eddie Rothe, who died aged 67 in 2021 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

She said: “I’ll always be grateful to Lynda for guiding me a little bit because she was the first person that interviewed Ed for the job as my boyfriend. She says ‘I need to see this guy’, and the first thing she said to him, ‘what are your intentions to my friend?’”.

McDonald and Rothe, best known for being part of the 1960s band The Searchers, first dated as teenagers but later drifted apart.

The couple rekindled their romance 27 years later after a chance meeting at the ITV studios in 2008 when Rothe was performing on This Morning and a set make-up artist convinced McDonald to reconnect with him after the show.

She said: “We had the best 13 years. I think that’s why I’m in such a good place now, because I had the best time with that man, and I am blessed to have had that time with Ed”.

Revealing she had previously planned to retire with Rothe after lockdown, she added: “So everything that I’m doing now, Kate, I think is a gift. He was a very, very special partner and not many people can say they’ve had that absolute love”.

Starting in October this year McDonald will be embarking on her With All My Love 2024 Tour.

Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast is available to listen to on all podcast platforms.