Romesh Ranganathan says Africa trip ‘perfect’ way to end Misadventures series

By Press Association
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan returns to BBC Two (BBC/Rumpus Media/PA)
Comedian and TV presenter Romesh Ranganathan has said his trip to Africa is the “perfect” way to bring the BBC’s Misadventures series to a close.

The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan will return to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer for its fourth and final series later this month with Ranganathan, 46, set to explore Uganda, Rwanda and Madagascar.

Ranganathan said: “This three-week trip through Africa felt like the perfect way to bring it (the series) to a close.

“Next year, my Misadventures go to Tenerife with the family.”

The first series saw Ranganathan explore the Canadian Arctic, Albania, Ethiopia and Haiti.

Since then he has travelled to destinations including Colombia, Mongolia and Romania.

In series four, Ranganathan begins his trip in Uganda and speaks to an LGBTQ+ activist following the country’s parliament voting on an anti-homosexuality bill.

ARIAS 2024
Romesh Ranganathan’s travelogue show is returning for its final series (Yui Mok/PA)

In episode two, he travels to Rwanda where he creates indigenous art, visits the Kigali Genocide Memorial and embarks on a night-time safari trip to get close to a pride of lions.

In his final adventure, the Avoidance star is taken on a hike through the Grand Tsingy in Madagascar, meets some lemurs, and bears witness to the effects of a severe drought.

Ranganathan is set to host the Bafta TV Awards on Sunday alongside his friend and colleague Rob Beckett.

Their show Rob And Romesh Vs is nominated in the comedy entertainment and entertainment performance categories.

The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan returns to BBC Two and iPlayer later this month.