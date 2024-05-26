Bruce Springsteen cancels run of dates over ‘vocal issues’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bruce Springsteen cancels run of dates over ‘vocal issues’

By Press Association
Bruce Springsteen (left) who was presented a Fellowship of The Ivors Academy by Sir Paul McCartney (right) at the Ivor Novello Awards 2024 (The Ivor Novello Awards/PA)
Bruce Springsteen (left) who was presented a Fellowship of The Ivors Academy by Sir Paul McCartney (right) at the Ivor Novello Awards 2024 (The Ivor Novello Awards/PA)

Bruce Springsteen has cancelled a slew of dates due to “vocal issues”.

The US singer, 74, and his E Street Band had played Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Wednesday, where he admitted previously the weather was particularly wet.

As Springsteen was honoured at London’s Ivor Novello Awards on Thursday, he said: “We just…. came out of the plane in Sunderland last night, (it was) hellacious weather.

“Driving rain storm, the wind blowing, blowing, blowing, and standing… in front of me, in the rain, I realised: These are my people.”

Springsteen also treated the audience to his song Thunder Road, following Sir Paul McCartney presenting him with his Ivors Academy fellowship.

He was previously named the first international songwriter to be inducted into the fellowship before the ceremony took place.

BST Hyde Park
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing at BST Hyde Park in London last year (James Manning/PA)

On Saturday, he was forced to postpone a date at Marseille “due to vocal issues”, an Instagram post on his account said with “further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next 10 days”.

His European stadium tour is now set to resume on June 12 in Madrid.

“Additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3),” the statement also said.

“New dates for these shows will be announced shortly.

“Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase.

“Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan.”

Springsteen previously rescheduled dates last year in August in the US after being taken ill and over other issues cancelled planned concerts in March 2023.

His first major tour in six years saw him play a headline gig in London’s Hyde Park in July 2023.