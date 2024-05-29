Daisy Ridley says it is ‘amazing’ to play record-breaking female swimmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daisy Ridley says it is ‘amazing’ to play record-breaking female swimmer

By Press Association
Daisy Ridley attends the gala screening of Young Woman And The Sea at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)
Daisy Ridley attends the gala screening of Young Woman And The Sea at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)

British actress Daisy Ridley has spoken about her joy at shining a light on a “determined and resilient” woman whose achievements have been forgotten.

Ridley plays competitive swimmer Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle in Young Woman And The Sea, which follows her journey to become the first woman to swim across the English Channel in 1926.

“It feels amazing to play someone who has been forgotten,” Ridley, 32, told the PA news agency at the UK gala screening in London.

Young Woman and the Sea gala screening – London
(left to right) Sian Clifford, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Daisy Ridley and Jeanette Hain attend the gala screening of Young Woman And The Sea at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)

“We all know there are many women who have been forgotten to history who have done amazing things, so to be able to tell the story of at least one of them is amazing.

“To play someone who was so determined and resilient 100 years ago, told from all sides that she couldn’t do it and she did it – and then the psychological barrier that she broke for other women to think it was possible to.

“It’s hard to overstate her importance in sport – and the fact that she had the biggest parade ever in New York, and it’s never been seen again.”

Director Joachim Ronning said the film was 10 years in the making.

“I was very clear from the beginning of this project…I wanted to do this as real as we could, to go out on the ocean and have Daisy Ridley swim in the real ocean,” he told PA.

Young Woman and the Sea gala screening – London
Joachim Ronning, Daisy Ridley and Jerry Bruckheimer attend the gala screening of Young Woman And The Sea (Ian West/PA)

“Making movies is challenging but it adds complexity to it when you’re out there and what I’m hoping is it somehow informed us, just a little bit, how it truly felt.

“Obviously, we were not out there risking our lives but I hope that the audience can somehow feel that we did it as real as we could.”

Ronning also said he “didn’t know the story” before embarking on the project, which is based on the book titled Young Woman And The Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered The English Channel And Inspired the World by Glenn Stout.

“I think that was the thing that baffled me, that such a seismic event when it happened, has been completely lost in time,” 51-year-old Ronning told PA.

“I almost felt the responsibility to tell this remarkable story to my daughters, to a modern audience, and somehow bring her back as best I could.”

The film also stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston and Jeanette Hain.

Young Woman And The Sea will be released in select cinemas on Friday.