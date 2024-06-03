Capital to host dedicated Taylor Swift radio station as Eras Tour lands in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Capital to host dedicated Taylor Swift radio station as Eras Tour lands in UK

By Press Association
Taylor Swift attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (PA)
Taylor Swift attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (PA)

Capital Radio has launched a pop-up station dedicated to all things Taylor Swift ahead of the pop superstar kicking off the UK leg of her Eras tour.

The US singer, 34, will perform for three consecutive nights at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, from Friday before moving to Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

The new station will allow fans of the pop star, known as Swifties, the chance to listen to their favourite artist all day “until its So Long, London”.

Capital (Taylor’s Version) will play hits from across her 11 studio album, as well as offering trivia on the artist.

The station will also provide updates on Swift as she tours across the UK and will speak with fans before and after the shows to hear all the details on the experience.

Capital has said it is the first time in the UK that a national DAB radio station has been dedicated to a single artist.

Managing editor of Capital Brent Tobin said: “We were so excited to create this pop up radio station to celebrate Taylor Swift.

“It’s set to be a fan favourite, with not only the greatest songs, but top trivia and tour news.

“We’ll be on air until it’s So Long, London and we hope all the Swifties join us for the ultimate tour celebration.”

Taylor Town Trail – Liverpool
In honour of Swift’s tour coming to Liverpool, the city has created a special Taylor Town Trail (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Grammy-winning artist launched her marathon Eras tour March last year and she is set to perform 152 shows by the time she finishes in December 2024.

In honour of Swift’s tour coming to Liverpool, the city has created a special Taylor Town Trail which will feature 11 art installations that are inspired by the studio albums from her back catalogue.

After Edinburgh, Swift will play three nights at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium and one night at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

From June 21 to 23 she will take over London’s Wembley Stadium, before later returning to the venue in August to play a further five shows.

Capital (Taylor’s Version) will be available on DAB digital radio and on Global Player.