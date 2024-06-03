Capital to host dedicated Taylor Swift radio station as Eras Tour lands in UK

Capital Radio has launched a pop-up station dedicated to all things Taylor Swift ahead of the pop superstar kicking off the UK leg of her Eras tour.

The US singer, 34, will perform for three consecutive nights at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, from Friday before moving to Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

The new station will allow fans of the pop star, known as Swifties, the chance to listen to their favourite artist all day “until its So Long, London”.

Capital (Taylor's Version) was launched to celebrate Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour coming to the UK, playing Taylor's biggest tracks 24/7 on the dedicated Swift music station.

Capital (Taylor’s Version) will play hits from across her 11 studio album, as well as offering trivia on the artist.

The station will also provide updates on Swift as she tours across the UK and will speak with fans before and after the shows to hear all the details on the experience.

Capital has said it is the first time in the UK that a national DAB radio station has been dedicated to a single artist.

Managing editor of Capital Brent Tobin said: “We were so excited to create this pop up radio station to celebrate Taylor Swift.

“It’s set to be a fan favourite, with not only the greatest songs, but top trivia and tour news.

“We’ll be on air until it’s So Long, London and we hope all the Swifties join us for the ultimate tour celebration.”

In honour of Swift’s tour coming to Liverpool, the city has created a special Taylor Town Trail (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Grammy-winning artist launched her marathon Eras tour March last year and she is set to perform 152 shows by the time she finishes in December 2024.

In honour of Swift’s tour coming to Liverpool, the city has created a special Taylor Town Trail which will feature 11 art installations that are inspired by the studio albums from her back catalogue.

After Edinburgh, Swift will play three nights at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium and one night at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

From June 21 to 23 she will take over London’s Wembley Stadium, before later returning to the venue in August to play a further five shows.

Capital (Taylor’s Version) will be available on DAB digital radio and on Global Player.