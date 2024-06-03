Love Island contestants rank each other on ‘boyfriend and girlfriend material’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island contestants rank each other on ‘boyfriend and girlfriend material’

By Press Association
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

The latest batch of Love Island recruits will have to rank each other in order of who seems most likely to make a good partner when they enter the villa as a new series kicks off.

A dozen new islanders will walk into the famous house in the first episode on Monday night, but shortly after they meet and start getting to know each other, they are given their first challenge.

Among the contestants are a semi-professional footballer, a mental health nurse and an office administrator with Erb’s Palsy

Host Maya Jama splits them into boys and girls and tells them: “First impressions count. Boys and girls, I now want you to rate each other in order of who you think has come across the most like boyfriend and girlfriend material, right down to who has given the least relationship vibes.”

The islanders are getting to know one another as Jama makes her entrance.

The girls first gather together and organise the boys from most to least on who they think is boyfriend material.

The boys then rank the girls based on who seems most likely to make a good partner.

Afterwards, Jama tells them: “Well, that was very interesting. I bet you’re wondering how we’re going to couple you up. Well, you’ve done it yourselves.”

National Gallery summer party
Maya Jama returns as host (Jeff Moore/PA)

She reveals the girls will couple up with the boy who is placed in the same position as them on the most-to-least scale.

Islanders this year include Patsy Field, 29, an office administrator from Orpington who was born with Erb’s Palsy, a paralysis of the arm caused by injury to the upper group of the arm’s main nerves resulting from a difficult birth.

She will be joined by Samantha Kenny, 26, a make-up artist from Liverpool; semi-professional footballer Ronnie Vint, 27, from London, who is close friends with previous contestant Olivia Attwood and her husband – the footballer Bradley Dack, and Mimii Ngulube, 24, a mental health nurse from Portsmouth.

They will be joined by Munveer Jabbal, 30, a recruitment manager from Surbiton, Nicole Samuel, 24, an accounts manager from Aberdare, and Ciaran Davies, 21, a surveyor from Pencoed, South Wales.

Sam Taylor, 23, a hair stylist from Chesterfield, Ayo Odukoya, 25, a model from Canning Town, Harriett Blackmore, 24, a dancer and personal shopper from Brighton and Sean Stone, 24, a salesman from Herford and Jess White, 25, a retail manager from Stockport, will also be hoping to find romance.

Love Island returns to screens on June 3 at 9pm.

The first episode will be simulcast across ITV1, ITV2, ITVX and STV.