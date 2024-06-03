Penelope and Colin’s romance under threat in Bridgerton trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Penelope and Colin’s romance under threat in Bridgerton trailer

By Press Association
Bridgerton season three part two will be available on Netflix later this month (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)
Bridgerton season three part two will be available on Netflix later this month (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

The identity of Penelope Featherington as gossip writer Lady Whistledown threatens to be exposed in the trailer for the new batch of Bridgerton episodes.

The first half of the third series saw Penelope, played by Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, finally get together with the object of her affections, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

However, their fledgling romance appears to be in jeopardy as Colin’s sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie) threatens to expose her secret, saying: “Until he knows the real you, he cannot possibly love you.”

The trailer for part two of the series opens with the announcement of their engagement, as she tells him: “I have always loved you Colin. There is nothing that makes me happier than being with you.”

But after Eloise learns that her brother still does not know that Penelope is the person behind the society gossip paper, she threatens to tell all.

Penelope says: “Colin cannot discover my secret. Whistledown is power.”

However, the trailer hints that Colin will indeed find out the truth as he questions why Penelope’s hands are covered in ink.

The footage ends with an ominous shot of Penelope turning around to face Colin as he looks stern.

In voiceover, Dame Julie Andrews, who voices Lady Whistledown, says: “Gossip as I might, this author cannot tolerate a lie.”

Bridgerton season three part two drops on Netflix on June 13.