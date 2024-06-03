Penelope and Colin’s romance under threat in Bridgerton trailer

The identity of Penelope Featherington as gossip writer Lady Whistledown threatens to be exposed in the trailer for the new batch of Bridgerton episodes.

The first half of the third series saw Penelope, played by Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, finally get together with the object of her affections, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

However, their fledgling romance appears to be in jeopardy as Colin’s sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie) threatens to expose her secret, saying: “Until he knows the real you, he cannot possibly love you.”

The trailer for part two of the series opens with the announcement of their engagement, as she tells him: “I have always loved you Colin. There is nothing that makes me happier than being with you.”

But after Eloise learns that her brother still does not know that Penelope is the person behind the society gossip paper, she threatens to tell all.

Penelope says: “Colin cannot discover my secret. Whistledown is power.”

However, the trailer hints that Colin will indeed find out the truth as he questions why Penelope’s hands are covered in ink.

The footage ends with an ominous shot of Penelope turning around to face Colin as he looks stern.

In voiceover, Dame Julie Andrews, who voices Lady Whistledown, says: “Gossip as I might, this author cannot tolerate a lie.”

Bridgerton season three part two drops on Netflix on June 13.