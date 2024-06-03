Jared Leto dating rumours drew attention away from my film work – Lupita Nyong’o

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jared Leto dating rumours drew attention away from my film work – Lupita Nyong’o

By Press Association
Lupita Nyong’o and cat Schnitzel during a photocall for A Quiet Place: Day One. (Ian West/PA)
Lupita Nyong'o and cat Schnitzel during a photocall for A Quiet Place: Day One. (Ian West/PA)

Lupita Nyong’o was concerned that rumours about her dating Hollywood star Jared Leto would draw “attention away from the work”.

The Mexico-born actress, who grew up in Kenya, won an Academy Award for supporting actress for historical movie 12 Years A Slave and is also known for the Black Panther superhero films.

Nyong’o, 41, told Glamour that it has always been a “warm experience” having Requiem For A Dream actor and Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman Leto as a friend, but she “didn’t love” the idea that they had a romantic relationship.

Lupita Nyong’o won an Academy Award for supporting actress for historical movie 12 Years A Slave (Adrienne Raquel / Glamour)

She said: “It was drawing attention away from the work.

“I didn’t want that sort of attention. I didn’t want all that chatter to deter from the joy I was having becoming his friend.”

She and Leto both won Oscars in 2013, the latter for best supporting actor in Dallas Buyers Club.

Nyong’o also said she wanted to be “honest” by announcing her split from TV host Selema Masekela in 2023.

Read the full interview in the GLAMOUR June Digital Issue online now (Adrienne Raquel/Glamour)

“I’m very happy with what I did, and I don’t want to do it anymore. I don’t want to share that part of myself anymore,” she said.

Following the break-up, Nyong’o says she was “severely broken” until animals changed her life.

The actress is currently starring in A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel to the horror film series A Quiet Place, which sees her character accompanied by a cat.

She says that she was initially reluctant to be accompanied by the animal and asked the director Michael Sarnoski for it to be changed to something else like “an armadillo”.

The 86th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Matthew McConaughey, Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong’o and Jared Leto (Ian West/PA)

However, she has since learned to embrace cats.

“I was really having a hard time believing in joy,” Nyong’o says. “I was flirting with depression. I wasn’t there yet, but I was flirting with it. And I had a voice say in my head, ‘Get a cat’.”

Her cat Yoyo “isn’t going anywhere”, she says.

Nyong’o adds: “I guess the best antidote for when you feel poorly taken care of is to take care of something and I took care of Yoyo and he pried my heart open.”

Read the full interview in the Glamour June digital issue online now at glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/lupita-nyongo-interview-2024.