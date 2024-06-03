Miley Cyrus reveals texting Beyonce is part of her ‘day-to-day’ life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Miley Cyrus reveals texting Beyonce is part of her ‘day-to-day’ life

By Press Association
Miley Cyrus has opened up about her friendship with Beyonce (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Miley Cyrus has revealed that texting superstar Beyonce has been part of her “day-to-day” life.

The singer-songwriter and former Hannah Montana actress, 31, collaborated with Beyonce on her chart-topping country music album Act II: Cowboy Carter with the song II Most Wanted.

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Beyonce and Miley Cyrus collaborated on Act II: Cowboy Carter (Ian West/PA)

Cyrus told W Magazine: “I definitely have a persona — an expanded, fully-realised version of myself that I tap into as a performer. But then there’s a level of my life that’s super intimate, sacred and secret.

“Sometimes I forget to talk about things that are a ­normal part of my day to day, like texting with Beyonce.

“I think it’s a really cute part of our relationship, because over the past couple of years I’ve really locked down on my privacy and on what I share with the public. She’s the same way. Part of our relationship is the safety between us.”

She also said that songwriting is a “small part” of their relationship but admitted their duet track II Most Wanted “really encompasses” their story.

Cyrus also explained that both of them had mothers, Tina Knowles and Tish Cyrus, who were part of their careers.

“A lot of people call her (Tish) mom, in the way that Ms Tina is almost not just a mother to Beyonce, but to Beyonce’s fans as well,” she added.

Official Charts Company analysis
Miley Cyrus won two Grammys earlier this year (Yui Mok/PA)

“Both of us grew up, in our own way, with moms who were everything. My mom was my make-up, hair, seamstress, styling, tour manager — like, the actual manager.

“The word mother is the most all-encompassing word. The mother can be RuPaul; the mother can be Beyonce. Our fans call us mother.”

Cyrus also reflected on winning her first two Grammys earlier this year for the 2023 break-up song Flowers.

She said that despite attending the music awards show for around 20 years, it was “my first time actually being taken seriously”.

“I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f*** was I?” Cyrus added.

“And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f*** was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself.”