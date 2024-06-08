Ryan Reynolds reignites faux Hugh Jackman feud with Deadpool & Wolverine trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Reynolds reignites faux Hugh Jackman feud with Deadpool & Wolverine trailer

By Press Association
Ryan Reynolds (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Reynolds has stoked the flames of his faux feud with Hugh Jackman as a new trailer for their Deadpool & Wolverine collaboration film is released.

The short teaser clip revealed more of the upcoming action and quips between Reynolds’ antihero Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s almost indestructible Wolverine who are brought together in the upcoming film, coming to cinemas in July.

To mark national “best friends day”, Reynolds shared the trailer to his Instagram and jokingly wrote: “I hope everyone gets to work with their best friend at least once in their lifetime. I know I can’t wait to finally do it.”

The Hollywood stars have famously been locked in a faux feud, which is said to have originated from their time working together on 2009’s superhero film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Jackman also shared the same video to his Instagram, adding: “I scratch his back. He stabs mine. #bestfriendsday #DeadpoolAndWolverine”

The new trailer features a remixed version of Wiz Khalifa’s track Black And Yellow with the chorus line changed to “red and yellow”.

As dramatic action-packed scenes play, Deadpool’s voiceover says: “I’ve always wanted to ride with you Log – Deadpool and Wolverine”.

It also features a meta moment when Deadpool tells Wolverine “Paul Rudd finally aged”, in reference to their fellow Marvel actor maintaining his youthful complexion.

Deadpool can also be heard saying: “Us a team? The answer is yes, shake on it” before Wolverine extracts his claws, cutting Deadpool in the process.

The clip ends with the two leaping into what appears to be a vortex.

Graham Norton Show – London
Hugh Jackman (Matt Crossick/PA)

The new crossover film will also feature The Crown actor Emma Corrin, while Morena Baccarin will reprise her character Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al and Karan Soni as Dopinder.

The cast will also star Catastrophe actor Rob Delaney and Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen.

Jackman has played Wolverine since the 2000 film X-Men through to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, where he has a brief uncredited scene, and in three spin-off films including Logan.

There was also a glimpse of Wolverine in 2018’s Deadpool 2 but he will be a much larger character in the sequel, which is being directed by Stranger Things director and producer Shawn Levy.

Reynolds had also appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine as a swordfighter named Wade who is disfigured like Deadpool in the movies of the same name, but has a different backstory.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to land in cinemas on July 25.