Simon Cowell says he felt ‘quite nervous’ walking Lucy Spraggan down the aisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Simon Cowell says he felt ‘quite nervous’ walking Lucy Spraggan down the aisle

By Press Association
Simon Cowell walked Lucy Spraggan down the aisle on her wedding day (Ian West/PA)
Simon Cowell walked Lucy Spraggan down the aisle on her wedding day (Ian West/PA)

Music mogul Simon Cowell has said he felt “emotional” and “quite nervous” walking former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan down the aisle.

Musician Spraggan, 32, married her partner, wedding photographer Emilia Smith, in a ceremony earlier in the month after announcing their engagement in March.

Speaking to Hello magazine, Cowell, the TV personality behind The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, said: “I was very honoured to be asked to walk Lucy down the aisle.

Lucy Spraggan
Lucy Spraggan has married her partner Emilia Smith (Ian West/PA)

“I considered it a very big deal. As soon as she asked me, I said ‘yes’.

“On the day I was actually quite nervous because I’ve never been asked before. And then very proud and happy and emotional.

“The best way of describing our relationship is that it feels like we’ve been friends for life.

“Being asked to walk her down the aisle made me realise the significance and importance of that role.

“And throughout the day, I was thinking even though it’s been a relatively short time, we do feel like family, and we share a very special bond.”

Speaking about the ceremony, Spraggan told Hello: “Simon and I were standing outside the door and my song started playing.

“I was already crying, and Simon definitely had a tear in his eye.

“I was linking arms with him but then I realised I was holding on to his arm.

“He kept saying, ‘You’re OK, you’re all right.’ Then when Emilia walked in with her dad I just sobbed.”

Spraggan wore a white three-piece suit to the ceremony and in photos from the day she can be seen wiping a tear away from her eye while holding Cowell’s arm.

Spraggan told Fabulous Magazine in March that she had asked Cowell to give her away while she was staying with him and his fiancee Lauren Silverman.

Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden
Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden, the judges of Britain’s Got Talent, during a photo call ahead of the new series (Aaron Chown/PA)

Spraggan previously revealed that an apology from the 64-year-old had paved the way for her healing process – more than a decade after she was raped – in her memoir Process: Finding My Way Through (2023).

Spraggan said she was raped in her hotel room, during production of The X Factor, by a porter who used a traceable keycard to gain access. He pleaded guilty and was given a 10-year jail sentence.

The music mogul’s apology came after she wrote to the companies behind The X Factor – ITV, Fremantle and Syco, Cowell’s company – detailing her experience in 2012.

Spraggan was previously married to Georgina Gordon before she announced in November 2019 that they had split after three years of marriage.

The music star released her latest single, Other Sides Of The Moon, about her wife, on their wedding day and will play at Glastonbury Festival’s Avalon Stage on June 29.