Jennifer Lopez debuts trench coat style at Paris show as Ben Affleck stays in US

Jennifer Lopez opted for a trench coat-style dress as she attended a Paris Fashion Week show without her husband Ben Affleck.

There have been rumours about the couple’s marital situation and speculation that they could be considering divorce.

She sat in the front row of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection show, as Affleck was reportedly staying at their Beverly Hills home in California.

Jisoo, Delphine Arnault and Jennifer Lopez in the front row (Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Lopez sat with managing director of Christian Dior Delphine Arnault, and South Korean actress and Blackpink singer Jisoo, at the Museum Rodin.

Her camel-coloured asymmetrical outfit was completed with long black gloves, matching bag and platform heels.

Her hair was turned into tight curls with understated small earrings and she smiled to the press and crowds as she went into the show.

Jennifer Lopez smiles to crowds in Paris (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Lopez also posted on Instagram about her trip, saying in French “Petit voyage a Paris”, which translates as small trip to Paris, and shared images of the Dior dress with matching coat and dark sunglasses, and another outfit with the gloves and white shirt, grey skirt and a black netted fascinator.

Earlier this month, the singer and actress cancelled her summer concert tour saying she was “completely heartsick and devastated” at the decision.

Promoter Live Nation said she was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends”.

Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged before a high-profile split in 2004, got married in July 2022.

Their relationship was the subject of the 2024 film The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which featured Lopez and Affleck and the story of their romance after their reunion in 2021, as well as her music.

The musical movie was accompanied by the album This Is Me… Now.