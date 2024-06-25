Jamie Oliver and wife Jools celebrate 24th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas

Jamie Oliver has celebrated his 24th wedding anniversary with his wife Jools in a Las Vegas chapel with an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The TV chef, 49, marked the milestone by sharing a selection of images to Instagram of the pair posing with the US singer lookalike at the Graceland Wedding Chapel.

Among the photos were snaps from their wedding in 2000 which also featured an Elvis impersonator, due to his wife’s love for the late star.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “Happy 24th wedding anniversary @joolsoliver 24 years !!!

“Love you – Las vagus baby !! @gracelandweddingchapellv big love really good fun jamie xxx.”

In a separate post, his wife thanked him for indulging her love of Elvis as she marked their anniversary.

The mother-of-five shared a video montage to Instagram of the pair at the Graceland Wedding Chapel where they could be seen walking down the aisle and kissing while the impersonator sang.

“Happy 24 crazy married years together. I love you so much”, she wrote.

“Thank you for indulging my LOVE for Elvis. I know this marriage has ‘3 people in it but you get me like NO other!

“Just you wait and see what I have planned for our 25th @jamieoliver.”

The TV chef and the former model married in a church ceremony in Essex in July 2000 and have five children – Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River.

They previously renewed their wedding vows in a ceremony in the Maldives last year to celebrate 23 years together.