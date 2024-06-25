Jamie Oliver and wife Jools celebrate 24th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Oliver and wife Jools celebrate 24th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas

By Press Association
Jamie and Jools Oliver were married in 2000 (Ian West/PA)
Jamie Oliver has celebrated his 24th wedding anniversary with his wife Jools in a Las Vegas chapel with an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The TV chef, 49, marked the milestone by sharing a selection of images to Instagram of the pair posing with the US singer lookalike at the Graceland Wedding Chapel.

Among the photos were snaps from their wedding in 2000 which also featured an Elvis impersonator, due to his wife’s love for the late star.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “Happy 24th wedding anniversary @joolsoliver 24 years !!!

“Love you – Las vagus baby !! @gracelandweddingchapellv big love really good fun jamie xxx.”

In a separate post, his wife thanked him for indulging her love of Elvis as she marked their anniversary.

The mother-of-five shared a video montage to Instagram of the pair at the Graceland Wedding Chapel where they could be seen walking down the aisle and kissing while the impersonator sang.

“Happy 24 crazy married years together. I love you so much”, she wrote.

“Thank you for indulging my LOVE for Elvis. I know this marriage has ‘3 people in it but you get me like NO other!

“Just you wait and see what I have planned for our 25th @jamieoliver.”

The TV chef and the former model married in a church ceremony in Essex in July 2000 and have five children – Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River.

They previously renewed their wedding vows in a ceremony in the Maldives last year to celebrate 23 years together.