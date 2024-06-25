Joe Wicks and Trinny Woodall to make guest appearances on Dragons’ Den panel

Fitness expert Joe Wicks and TV style guru Trinny Woodall are among the stars who will join the Dragons’ Den panel as guests for the BBC show’s new series.

They will join resident dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett in 2025 for series 22 of the reality business programme.

Fashion and retail entrepreneur Emma Grede will also return to the show, which sees fledgling businesses pitch to get investment, after she featured in the latest series.

Trinny Woodall will be a guest star on the show (Ian West/PA)

Wicks said: “I can’t wait to step into the den as a guest dragon and meet all the brilliant and passionate entrepreneurs.

“My own journey has shown me that with the right mindset and a lot of hard work, anything is possible.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing my experiences and hopefully helping some amazing businesses reach their full potential.”

The fitness enthusiast became a household name during the pandemic after posting daily YouTube videos of PE lessons for families to take part in.

In 2020, he claimed a Guinness World Record after one of his online fitness classes was watched by nearly a million people.

His workouts also raised £580,000 for the NHS and he was made an MBE for his charity efforts and helping children keep active and mentally fit.

Woodall, who rose to fame as a host on the show What Not To Wear with Susannah Constantine, said: “Building and growing my beauty brand has been one of the great experiences of my life.

Fashion and retail entrepreneur Emma Grede has appeared on the show previously (BBC Studios/Simon Pantling/PA)

“I’m delighted to join the next series of Dragons’ Den as a guest dragon and look forward to discovering the fantastic ideas and passion that the entrepreneurs will bring to the table.

“I’m looking forward to sharing insights from my own entrepreneurial journey and hope I can play a part in helping these businesses achieve their goals.”

The fashion and beauty expert founded her own beauty brand Trinny London in 2017 which sells a range of products across skincare and make-up.

Samantha Davies, the show’s executive producer, said: “We were thrilled by the positive response to our first-ever guest dragons last series.

“Adding a sixth dragon to our much-loved line-up creates a unique dynamic and brings fantastic energy to the show.

“Fitness phenomenon Joe Wicks and beauty mogul Trinny Woodall will bring fresh fire to the pitches while international fashion tycoon Emma Grede returns after successfully putting entrepreneurs through their paces last series.”

Last series, former football star Gary Neville invested in two businesses during his guest appearance on the show, becoming the first famous face to join the show as a guest dragon.

The show saw four business owners pitch their ideas, with Neville putting in offers for three of them – two being accepted as joint ventures with other dragons.

Dragons’ Den will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025.