Cyndi Lauper on Glastonbury: I never used to play festivals when I was famous

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Cyndi Lauper on Glastonbury: I never used to play festivals when I was famous

By Press Association
Cyndi Lauper will play at Glastonbury this year (Ian West/PA)
Cyndi Lauper will play at Glastonbury this year (Ian West/PA)

Cyndi Lauper said at the height of her fame, she “never got a chance to play festivals”.

The American singer, known for a range of 1980s hits including Girls Just Want To Have Fun, True Colours, Time After Time and All Through The Night, will play the main stage at the Worthy Farm festival on Saturday.

Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper last appeared at Worthy Farm in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about performing at Glastonbury in 2016, Lauper told BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show: “I think it was really kind of great and fun and at that point it was raining and I was very happy at the point we had a tent… so everybody was dry and it was fun.

“I never got a chance to play festivals like when I was famous, I guess I’m still famous… but you know what I mean.

“In the beginning, because there were no sound checks so it was like: ‘Oh no there was no sound checks, you can’t do that,’ so I never did it.”

Lauper added that she has a “fabulous outfit” in mind for her slot, but “you never know for the weather”, so she might change it, or her hair colour.

When asked about the amount of people who will see her at Pyramid Stage, she said: “Should I have stage fright?”

Lauper added: “When I did the wall in Berlin in 1990, I started crying because that was really big, I mean really, really big, and I had to tell myself: ‘I was professional and I could do this,’ I did.”

She also said she first met The Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney “at the dentist”, before adding: “I was standing there, and all of a sudden I turned around and there he is.

“I didn’t know what to say, so I say: ‘Oh, your teeth look good.’ You know, what (are) you going to say at the dentist? And he was like: ‘Oh, hug,’ so I was like, ‘OK.’ But he seems like a very nice person.”

Her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour is coming to the UK and Europe in February next year.

She said that she wants it to “say goodbye in style”.