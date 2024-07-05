Game Of Thrones and Barbie stars among cast for new series of The Cleaner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Game Of Thrones and Barbie stars among cast for new series of The Cleaner

By Press Association
Conleth Hill (Liam McBurney/PA)
Conleth Hill (Liam McBurney/PA)

Game Of Thrones actor Conleth Hill and Barbie star Sharon Rooney have joined the cast of BBC comedy The Cleaner.

In the third season of the series, Taskmaster presenter Greg Davies returns as crime scene cleaner Paul “Wicky” Wickstead and continues to meet a host of new characters.

The 56-year-old comedian and actor’s show, which he writes, has previously seen Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter and Peep Show actor David Mitchell in guest roles.

Davies said: “I am so delighted to be back wading around in blood.

“We have made sure that Wicky has some bizarre characters to deal with this series.

“Looking forward to sweating in a scene of crime suit and wearing the earring that my nieces find so cringe.”

Inside No 9 creator Steve Pemberton, Scottish actress Rooney, who played Lawyer Barbie in the hit Barbie film, Ghosts co-creator Ben Willbond and Northern Irish actor Hill will be among those featuring in different episodes.

Both Willbond and Pemberton have seen their BBC shows come to an end recently.

The Cleaner series three cast also includes Sex Education’s Chaneil Kular, Play School star Derek Griffiths, Killing Eve actress Gemma Whelan, Coronation Street’s Paula Wilcox and Motherland star and Irish actress Philippa Dunne.

Jon Petrie, director of comedy for the BBC, said: “We couldn’t be happier to introduce our fantastic cast for the upcoming season of The Cleaner.

“Greg and Shuk (Studio Hamburg UK) have done a terrific job finding some top comedy talent for Wicky to bounce off, figuratively speaking.”

Zita Sattar is also returning in her role as Wicky’s friend, police sergeant Ruth Edwards.

The show is based on the German comedy series Der Tatortreiniger (Crime Scene Cleaner), created by Ingrid Lausund.

The BBC will release broadcast details at a later date.