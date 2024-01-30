2024 Audi Q7 receives a new look and additional technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
2024 Audi Q7 receives a new look and additional technology

By Press Association
Audi’s updated Q7 gets a new look. (Audi)

Audi has revealed an updated version of its large seven-seat Q7 SUV, which benefits from a styling redesign and additional safety features and connectivity.

The Q7 is Audi’s largest SUV, and though a new generation is overdue, the German firm is now introducing the second major facelift following its last update in 2019, and initial introduction in 2015.

Audi has aimed to give this latest Q7 a look in line with its more modern models, with a more imposing grille made up of new L-shaped inlays,  which is similar to that of the latest Q8 SUV.

A sportier SQ7 also continues to be available. (Audi)

There are new LED lights at the front and rear, which feature configurable lighting signatures. Top-spec Q7s feature laser technology with a blue ambient light embedded. Audi says these headlights ‘significantly increase the high beam range’.

The new digital OLED lights also have a proximity feature that can detect when a vehicle approaches the stationary Q7 from behind at a close distance and automatically illuminates every element of the LED lighting.

Three new colours – Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue and Chilli Red – and a range of new alloy wheel designs are also available.

Interior changes are fairly minimal as part of this update. (Audi)

Audi hasn’t made any significant changes to the Q7’s interior, with the same twin touchscreen layout being used, but third-party apps such as Spotify and Amazon Apps are now directly integrated. The large digital instrument cluster is also now integrated with the various driver assistance systems to display new warnings.

The Q7 will be available from launch with a choice of a 3.0-litre diesel engine available with outputs of 228bhp and 282bhp, along with a 335bhp 3.0-litre petrol unit. A flagship SQ7 performance model also continues to sit at the top of the line-up, using a 500bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that can accelerate this SUV from 0-60mph in just 3.9 seconds.

Like the current model, the new Q7 will be available with a choice of three trim levels – S line, Black Edition and Vorsprung. Prices for the updated Audi Q7 start from £66,605, rising to £111,370 for the flagship SQ7 Vorsprung. It’s set to go on sale in March with first deliveries expected from May.