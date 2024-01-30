2024 Audi Q7 receives a new look and additional technology

Audi has revealed an updated version of its large seven-seat Q7 SUV, which benefits from a styling redesign and additional safety features and connectivity.

The Q7 is Audi’s largest SUV, and though a new generation is overdue, the German firm is now introducing the second major facelift following its last update in 2019, and initial introduction in 2015.

Audi has aimed to give this latest Q7 a look in line with its more modern models, with a more imposing grille made up of new L-shaped inlays, which is similar to that of the latest Q8 SUV.

A sportier SQ7 also continues to be available. (Audi)

There are new LED lights at the front and rear, which feature configurable lighting signatures. Top-spec Q7s feature laser technology with a blue ambient light embedded. Audi says these headlights ‘significantly increase the high beam range’.

The new digital OLED lights also have a proximity feature that can detect when a vehicle approaches the stationary Q7 from behind at a close distance and automatically illuminates every element of the LED lighting.

Three new colours – Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue and Chilli Red – and a range of new alloy wheel designs are also available.

Interior changes are fairly minimal as part of this update. (Audi)

Audi hasn’t made any significant changes to the Q7’s interior, with the same twin touchscreen layout being used, but third-party apps such as Spotify and Amazon Apps are now directly integrated. The large digital instrument cluster is also now integrated with the various driver assistance systems to display new warnings.

The Q7 will be available from launch with a choice of a 3.0-litre diesel engine available with outputs of 228bhp and 282bhp, along with a 335bhp 3.0-litre petrol unit. A flagship SQ7 performance model also continues to sit at the top of the line-up, using a 500bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that can accelerate this SUV from 0-60mph in just 3.9 seconds.

Like the current model, the new Q7 will be available with a choice of three trim levels – S line, Black Edition and Vorsprung. Prices for the updated Audi Q7 start from £66,605, rising to £111,370 for the flagship SQ7 Vorsprung. It’s set to go on sale in March with first deliveries expected from May.