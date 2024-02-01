Queen Elizabeth’s Range Rover up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen Elizabeth’s Range Rover up for sale

By Press Association
The Duke of Edinburgh can be seen driving the Range Rover with the late Queen and Obamas as passengers.
A Range Rover first delivered to Queen Elizabeth and used by the royal household is now up for sale.

The long-wheelbase example of the Range Rover was commissioned by the royal household in March 2016, and was used on several occasions to chauffeur the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

It was also used by Barack and Michelle Obama on a state visit to the UK in 2016, with photographs showing them being escorted in the back of the car, with the Duke of Edinburgh at the wheel.

The Range Rover is for sale with a car dealer in Surrey. (Bramley Motor Cars)

The Range Rover was modified at the factory for its special use, with Land Rover having a well-established partnership with the royal family. The car comes with a set of grab handles used by the Queen to aid entry into the vehicle, as well as a warning label for the police siren, though the siren itself has had to be removed for homologation reasons.

The special Range Rover is now up for sale with Bramley Motor Cars, based near Guildford, Surrey, and has now covered 18,000 miles, with 2,586 of these being with the royal household.

It’s up for sale for £224,850, considerably more than the £129,850 that the car was advertised at when it was last marketed in November 2018, despite then having only covered 3,000 miles.

President Obama visit to UK
It’s believed to be one of the last Range Rovers commissioned by the late Queen.

It follows a sharp increase in demand for cars previously used by the royal family, with a 2004 Range Rover used by Queen Elizabeth selling for £132,750 at auction in November 2023, likely prompting this model to be sold once again.

Matt Bird, deputy editor of online marketplace Pistonheads, said: “This model is desirable enough already, but to know this was personal transport for the late Queen and Prince Phillip elevates this Range Rover onto another plane of specialness entirely.

“This would have been one of the final vehicles specified by Her Majesty; that it remains with some of those features intact is lovely to see. Knowing that this vehicle was used for the Obamas on a state visit only furthers the appeal. For those enamoured with the Royal family, it’s an unrepeatable piece of history.”