Calling electric cars ‘zero emissions’ is misleading, claims Advertising Standards Authority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Calling electric cars ‘zero emissions’ is misleading, claims Advertising Standards Authority

By Press Association
Electric car advertisements from both BMW and MG came under fire. (BMW)
Electric car advertisements from both BMW and MG came under fire. (BMW)

Electric cars shouldn’t be advertised under the blanket ‘zero emissions’ term, according to a new watchdog ruling.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) monitors and investigates complaints made against adverts, and has recently ruled against two separate pieces of marketing for BMW and MG electric vehicles that contained the words ‘zero emissions’.

The ASA said that the ‘basis of environmental claims must be clear’ and has said that if adverts don’t make it clear that ‘zero emissions’ only applies ‘while they are being driven it is likely to mislead’. That’s because while electric cars don’t produce any emissions from the tailpipe, there are emissions involved in the manufacture of EVs, as well as the production of electricity used to charge them.

Pure battery electric new car registrations
The use of ‘zero emissions’ should only be referred to when driving, not as a blanket term, the ASA ruled. (PA)

Both rulings relate to paid-for Google advertisements on August 16 last year, with a claim made by MG saying: “Find A Dealer – Book A Test Drive. Save £1,000 On Your Next MG HS Plug-in Hybrid, MG ZS or MG5 EV Trophy Long Range Renewed with a modern design, increased range, and even more technology. Zero Emissions”.

Though MG confirmed to the ASA that all ‘zero emissions’ references had been removed, the watchdog said: “Any associated ‘zero emissions’ claim needed to clarify that it referred to emissions while the vehicle was driven on the electric motor. Similar claims for vehicles powered by petrol or diesel engines would always mislead.”

Similarly, BMW said it had bid on terms such as ‘zero emissions cars’ on Google search to target customers looking at this type of vehicle, and hadn’t planned for the ‘zero emissions’ mention to be included in the advert.

MG 5
MG’s advertisements had also made reference to ‘zero emissions’. (MG)

BMW confirmed they had halted all bidding on any zero-emissions keywords as a result and would also be more rigorous in how it would vet future adverts.

While the ASA said it “welcomed BMW’s assurance that the claim would not be repeated in the future”, it concluded that the use of ‘zero emission cars’ without any further context was “likely to mislead”.

More from The Courier