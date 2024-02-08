Used car sales grow in 2023 as 7.2 million change hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Used car sales grow in 2023 as 7.2 million change hands

By Press Association
Used car sales boomed in 2023. (Blackball Media)
Used car sales boomed in 2023. (Blackball Media)

The number of used cars sold increased by 5.1 per cent in 2023, with some 7.2 million models changing hands.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which has released its annual used car data today, growth in every quarter of the year saw 351,915 more motorists choose a secondhand car compared to 2022. The trade body says this is down to the ‘previous year’s supply constraints receding, delivering more choice to buyers’.

Though Ford might have ended production of its Fiesta in the middle of 2023, that didn’t stop used buyers from choosing this supermini, with 308,017 examples changing hands. The second most popular used car was the Vauxhall Corsa (237,705) and Volkswagen Golf (227,427). Rounding off the top five were the Ford Focus (223,417) and Vauxhall Astra (160,736).

Despite being discontinued in 2023, the Fiesta remained by far the most popular used car last year. (Ford)

The other big news was the growth in used electric car registrations, which increased by more than 90 per cent to 118,972 units, representing a 1.6 per cent share of the market – up from 0.9 per cent a year earlier.

While sales of used hybrids and plug-in hybrid models increased by 40 and 25.1 per cent respectively, petrol and diesel remain by far the most dominant when it comes to secondhand cars, accounting for a combined 94.3 per cent share of the market.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “A healthy new car market is key to driving choice in the used sector and it’s great to see record numbers of second and third owners benefitting from the growing availability of electric vehicles.

“The demand is there, but to sustain it we must enable every motorist to make the switch. The upcoming Budget is a prime opportunity for the government to do just that – halving VAT on new EVs, while making public charging as easy and affordable as plugging in at home, would ensure a faster and fairer transition for all, giving the UK a green economic boost.”

