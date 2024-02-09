Abarth 600e revealed as sporty electric crossover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abarth 600e revealed as sporty electric crossover

By Press Association
The 600e arrives as Abarth’s most powerful car. (Abarth)
Abarth has revealed the first look at its new 600e – a sporty electric crossover that will be the firm’s most powerful car ever.

Based on the Fiat 600e, which will shortly arrive in the UK, the Abarth version gets a range of changes to enhance the performance and styling of this electric crossover.

The first-look image shows a far more aggressive presence than the standard Fiat, with more aggressive-looking bumpers, big 20-inch alloy wheels and a large rear spoiler. The launch colour Hypnotic Purple also helps this EV to stand out.

The firm says it’s been ‘designed to leave Abarth fans speechless’, and will use a 237bhp electric powertrain. Though full details are yet to be announced, it makes it the most powerful car yet from the sporty Italian carmaker, and brings around 70bhp more than you get from the Fiat version.

Abarth’s sporty crossover is based on the Fiat 600e. (Fiat)

Other changes made to the 600e include a mechanical limited-slip differential to improve handling and traction, while upgraded brakes and performance tyres are also fitted.

The 600e will launch in a special edition Scorpionissima launch edition, which will be limited to 1,949 units – the number representing the year Abarth was founded.

Abarth says the 600e is ‘undergoing final tests’ and will be making its public debut in Milan shortly when the firm begins filming a commercial for the new electric crossover. It’s expected to go on sale in the summer and will join the electric Abarth 500e and petrol 595 and 695 models.

