Porsche broadens Panamera range with new e-hybrid models

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Porsche broadens Panamera range with new e-hybrid models

By Press Association
The new E-Hybrid models centre around a V6 engine
The new E-Hybrid models centre around a V6 engine

Porsche has already expanded its Panamera line-up with the introduction of two new plug-in hybrid models.

Unveiled late last year, the new Panamera has introduced an evolution on the luxurious model’s setup with a sharper exterior design being met with a more technology-heavy interior than before.

At launch, Porsche opened up the Panamera e-hybrid range with a new Turbo model but has expanded that with two less powerful options which put a greater focus on efficiency.

Porsche Panamera
A long wheelbase brings plenty of rear-seat legroom

Whereas the Turbo combines electric motors with a turbocharged V8 engine, the new Panamera 4 e-Hybrid and 4S e-Hybrid instead centralise around a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, with 464bhp being developed in the former and 537bhp in the latter.

The new Panamera 4 e-Hybrid will go from 0-60mph in 3.9 seconds and carry onwards to 174mph flat-out, while the more powerful 4S shaves that time down to 3.5 seconds and increases the top speed slightly to 180mph.

However, you should get a pure electric range of up to 59 miles from these new hybrid models, while a new 11kW on-board charger means that a 10 to 80 per cent charge time can be conducted in two hours and 39 minutes.

Porsche Panamera
There’s a full-width light bar at the rear

Both new models come with four separate driving modes, including a Hybrid Auto setting which adapts the car’s setup depending on the situation. Plus, when coupled with the satellite navigation, this system can intelligently switch between petrol and electric power by knowing the route ahead. E-Hold mode, meanwhile, retains the battery’s charge for use at a later time while E-Charge uses the V6 engine to charge the battery to up to 80 per cent.

Porsche’s Active Suspension Management works to keep the Panamera flat and level during all types of driving, while inside it gets the same high-tech finish as the rest of the range.

The new Panamera e-Hybrid models are available to order now, with prices starting from £90,300 for the 4 e-Hybrid, rising to £102,100 for the more powerful 4S. Porsche says that first deliveries are expected during the second quarter of the year.