Porsche broadens Panamera range with new e-hybrid models

Porsche has already expanded its Panamera line-up with the introduction of two new plug-in hybrid models.

Unveiled late last year, the new Panamera has introduced an evolution on the luxurious model’s setup with a sharper exterior design being met with a more technology-heavy interior than before.

At launch, Porsche opened up the Panamera e-hybrid range with a new Turbo model but has expanded that with two less powerful options which put a greater focus on efficiency.

A long wheelbase brings plenty of rear-seat legroom

Whereas the Turbo combines electric motors with a turbocharged V8 engine, the new Panamera 4 e-Hybrid and 4S e-Hybrid instead centralise around a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, with 464bhp being developed in the former and 537bhp in the latter.

The new Panamera 4 e-Hybrid will go from 0-60mph in 3.9 seconds and carry onwards to 174mph flat-out, while the more powerful 4S shaves that time down to 3.5 seconds and increases the top speed slightly to 180mph.

However, you should get a pure electric range of up to 59 miles from these new hybrid models, while a new 11kW on-board charger means that a 10 to 80 per cent charge time can be conducted in two hours and 39 minutes.

There’s a full-width light bar at the rear

Both new models come with four separate driving modes, including a Hybrid Auto setting which adapts the car’s setup depending on the situation. Plus, when coupled with the satellite navigation, this system can intelligently switch between petrol and electric power by knowing the route ahead. E-Hold mode, meanwhile, retains the battery’s charge for use at a later time while E-Charge uses the V6 engine to charge the battery to up to 80 per cent.

Porsche’s Active Suspension Management works to keep the Panamera flat and level during all types of driving, while inside it gets the same high-tech finish as the rest of the range.

The new Panamera e-Hybrid models are available to order now, with prices starting from £90,300 for the 4 e-Hybrid, rising to £102,100 for the more powerful 4S. Porsche says that first deliveries are expected during the second quarter of the year.