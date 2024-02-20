Aston Martin gives automotive sector a boost with 400 new UK jobs

The UK’s car making industry has received a welcome shot in the arm after Aston Martin announced plans to recruit 400 new technicians.

Applications are now open for positions working at the British marque’s headquarters in Gaydon, as well as its manufacturing facility in St Athan, South Wales.

The new recruits will be tasked with supporting production of the brand’s next generation of sports cars and the DBX707 luxury SUV.

The company has decided to grow its workforce as it looks ahead to a busy year in 2024, which is set to include the launch of several new models.

They will join the likes of the new Vantage and DB12 in Aston Martin’s line-up.

Forged in the fires of the limit. Not just a shrine to lap times but standing as a statue to thrill seekers. Vantage. Engineered for real drivers.#AstonMartin #Vantage #THRILLDRIVEN — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) February 12, 2024



The new jobs will be agency roles and recruitment is already well underway, bosses say.

Simon Smith, chief people officer of Aston Martin said: ‘We are delighted to be able to increase our manufacturing team across both our facilities in Gaydon and St Athan, creating further employment opportunities for our local communities.

‘These 400 agency roles, supporting our production plans and introduction of thrilling new products, are a fantastic opportunity for new team members to join us and play their own part in our iconic brand’s next chapter.’

Successful applicants will begin work from next month.