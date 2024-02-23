Renault’s Scenic E-Tech Electric gains new entry-level version

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Motoring

Renault’s Scenic E-Tech Electric gains new entry-level version

By Press Association
The new entry-level Scenic still has well over 200 miles of range
Renault has added a new lower-priced version of its Scenic E-Tech Electric.

The new electric SUV is priced at £37,495 – which is £3,500 less than the next most expensive version – which makes it one of the cheapest models in its segment.

Thanks to a 60kWh battery, the new Comfort Range version will return up to 260 miles from a charge, against the 385 miles you’d get from a higher-spec version. Coupled to a 167bhp electric motor, the Scenic can go from 0-60mph in 8.4 seconds.

Renault Scenic
All cars get alloy wheels as standard

The Scenic comes accompanied by a maximum charging rate of 130kW, which means that a 15 to 80 per cent charge could be conducted in 32 minutes.

Guillaume Sicard, Country Head UK & Managing Director Renault Brand UK, said: “Renault is committed to democratising EV ownership and introducing the new 60kWh battery Comfort Range version was a logical decision, bringing our latest all-electric SUV within reach of a wider array of car buyers.

“With a range of up to 260 miles, it offers a great blend of value and usability to all customers, whether private, business or purchasing via Motability.”

Despite its value-focused price, the Scenic is also accompanied by a wide number of standard features including 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, front and rear LED lights and electrically-retracting door handles.

Inside, there’s a 12.3-inch driver information display and a 12-inch infotainment screen which uses Google’s Automotive software which includes Maps, Assistant and Google Play store as standard. There’s also automatic air conditioning, heated front seats and steering wheel and automatic wipers all included from the off.

The new Renault Scenic E-Tech in Comfort Range specification is available to order now.