Hyundai ceases production of petrol-powered ‘N’ models in Europe

By Press Association
The i30N takes on the likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI
Hyundai has announced that it will no longer be producing its petrol-powered N models in Europe and will instead be focusing on electric performance cars.

Both the i30 and i20 N have proven to be a big hit with buyers, with each model delivering a comprehensively sporty experience thanks to a range of mechanical upgrades over the standard versions.

Hyundai’s N performance arm shot to prominence in 2017 with the i30 N, which was primarily overseen by ex-BMW M boss Albert Biermann. As a key Volkswagen Golf GTI rival, the i30 N used a powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and had a well-sorted chassis which made it particularly agile on UK roads.

However now, Hyundai will be turning its attention to electric performance models instead. In a statement, the Korean brand said: “Production of the ICE N models has ceased for the European market starting from February, in line with our commitment to offering a zero-tailpipe-emission line-up to our customers by 2035 and to operating 100 per cent carbon neutrally by 2045.

Hyundai i20N
(PA)

“Going forward in Europe, Hyundai is developing Hyundai N as a pioneer of high-performance EVs. Our customers will benefit from technological developments that will make EVs even more attractive in the future.”

Hyundai’s hotly-anticipated Ioniq 5 N is due in the UK soon, arriving as Hyundai N’s first electric performance model. With a dual-motor setup, it’s capable of going from 0-60mph in just 3.2 seconds.