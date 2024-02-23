Hyundai ceases production of petrol-powered ‘N’ models in Europe

Hyundai has announced that it will no longer be producing its petrol-powered N models in Europe and will instead be focusing on electric performance cars.

Both the i30 and i20 N have proven to be a big hit with buyers, with each model delivering a comprehensively sporty experience thanks to a range of mechanical upgrades over the standard versions.

Hyundai’s N performance arm shot to prominence in 2017 with the i30 N, which was primarily overseen by ex-BMW M boss Albert Biermann. As a key Volkswagen Golf GTI rival, the i30 N used a powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and had a well-sorted chassis which made it particularly agile on UK roads.

However now, Hyundai will be turning its attention to electric performance models instead. In a statement, the Korean brand said: “Production of the ICE N models has ceased for the European market starting from February, in line with our commitment to offering a zero-tailpipe-emission line-up to our customers by 2035 and to operating 100 per cent carbon neutrally by 2045.

(PA)

“Going forward in Europe, Hyundai is developing Hyundai N as a pioneer of high-performance EVs. Our customers will benefit from technological developments that will make EVs even more attractive in the future.”

Hyundai’s hotly-anticipated Ioniq 5 N is due in the UK soon, arriving as Hyundai N’s first electric performance model. With a dual-motor setup, it’s capable of going from 0-60mph in just 3.2 seconds.