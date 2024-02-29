UK car production has best January since 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK car production has best January since 2021

By Press Association
Workers on the production line at Nissan’s factory in Sunderland after they were told that the car manufacturer is to end the night shift at its UK plant.
Workers on the production line at Nissan’s factory in Sunderland after they were told that the car manufacturer is to end the night shift at its UK plant.

UK car production enjoyed its best January in three years, according to new data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Total output rose by 21 per cent to 82,997 units, making it the fifth month of growth for the sector in a row. Much of the increase came through the easing of supply chain issues, with the availability of crucial semiconductors improving.

The vast majority of vehicles were made for export, with shipments overseas up by 11.6 per cent to 62,938 units – an increase of 6,559.

However, it was the output for the home market which saw the largest volume growth, up by an additional 7,863 units to 20,059 overall. The EU took the most British-built cars, too, taking in more than half of exports at 53.2 per cent.

It was followed by the US, China, Japan and Australia with 15, 10.5, 2.8 and 2.3 per cent of exports respectively. However, shipments to the EU, US and China all increased during the month.

The production of battery-electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid (HEV) vehicles increased by a combined 4.5 per cent to 29,590 units, accounting for 35.7 per cent of overall output.

Chief executive Mike Hawes said: “A positive start to the year for UK car production bodes well for the industry and the many thousands of livelihoods on which it depends.’

But he warned: “There can be no room for complacency, however, given economic headwinds and geopolitical tensions.

“There must be a relentless commitment to competitiveness, building on the significant recent investments in the sector.

“The forthcoming Budget is a chance for the government to do just that by introducing measures to boost UK automotive manufacturing, focused on energy, investment competitiveness and market demand.”