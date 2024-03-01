Nissan halts Leaf production in Sunderland as it begins switch to new model

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nissan halts Leaf production in Sunderland as it begins switch to new model

By Press Association
A view showing the dashboard being fitted on the production line of the Nissan Leaf electric car at the Nissan Plant, Sunderland.
Nissan has halted production of its electric Leaf at its Sunderland plant as the firm begins the move to a new model.

The Leaf has been a hugely important model for Nissan, with 270,000 examples produced since 2013 and 13 years since Nissan brought out the first generation in the UK.

But the existing Leaf is bowing out for a new model which is expected in 2026 – alongside new generations of the Juke and Qashqai – thanks to £2bn of investment by Nissan.

Nissan has stated, however, that the current Leaf will remain on sale for the time being and ‘is available to customers as normal’.

The next generation of Leaf will continue to be produced at the Sunderland plant, too, having confirmed the news back in November 2023, with the creation of three ‘gigafactory’ battery plants expected to aid the production of these new electric vehicles.

At the time, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the investment would ‘no doubt secure Sunderland’s future as the UK’s Silicon Valley for electric vehicle innovation and manufacturing’.

Prime Minister visit to Nissan car plant
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Nissan car plant in Sunderland. The Government has confirmed Nissan will produce two new electric vehicle models at its Sunderland plant, supporting thousands of jobs in the UK. The Japanese carmaker’s new electric Qashqai and Juke models will be manufactured at the site. Picture date: Friday November 24, 2023.

A Nissan spokesperson said: “After 13 years of great success, the current generation of Nissan Leaf, the world’s first mass-market 100% electric vehicle, is approaching the end of its life cycle in Europe.

“Depending on the market’s inventory, European customers will be able to place their orders until vehicle stocks run out.

“Nissan has already announced a new line-up of 100% electric vehicles for the European market to be produced by the Sunderland plant as part of our commitment to sustainability and electrification.”

Former Aston Martin CEO and previous Nissan COO Andy Palmer said in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was ‘saddened’ that production of the Leaf was ending, adding ‘the fact that these vehicles were built in Sunderland was a great point of pride.’