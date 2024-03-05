Aston Martin’s latest Vantage will become Formula One’s new safety car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Aston Martin’s latest Vantage will become Formula One’s new safety car

By Press Association
Aston Martin has unveiled the new Vantage F1 safety car
Aston Martin has unveiled the new Vantage F1 safety car

Aston Martin has confirmed that its latest Vantage will be used as the new season of F1’s safety car.

Making its first appearance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 9, the new Vantage is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine, giving a 30 per cent power increase over the previous model and giving the two-seater sports car enough grunt to help it lead the F1 cars off the grid.

Aston Martin Vantage F1
Inside, there are custom controls for the roof-mounted lights

To help provide the best agility and performance on the track, this special Vantage will come with modified underfloor aerodynamics, along with an extended and profiled front splitter. The new rear wing, meanwhile, has been specifically fitted in a bespoke position with a tuned Gurney.

One of the major changes comes in the form of the seats. The standard-fit chairs that you’d find in the regular road-going Vantage have been shopped out for new ‘Pole Position’ version which provides the extra support needed when going around circuits at high speed.

The Vantage also incorporates a bespoke centre console with switches that control a variety of systems required by FIA regulations, such as roof-mounted lights. The main screen in the centre of the dashboard also displays live lap times alongside the track positions of all the race cars.

Finished in Aston Martin Racing green colours, the new Vantage safety car will lead the way at the Saudia Arabian Grand Prix on the weekend.