Aston Martin’s latest Vantage will become Formula One’s new safety car

Aston Martin has confirmed that its latest Vantage will be used as the new season of F1’s safety car.

Making its first appearance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 9, the new Vantage is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine, giving a 30 per cent power increase over the previous model and giving the two-seater sports car enough grunt to help it lead the F1 cars off the grid.

Inside, there are custom controls for the roof-mounted lights

To help provide the best agility and performance on the track, this special Vantage will come with modified underfloor aerodynamics, along with an extended and profiled front splitter. The new rear wing, meanwhile, has been specifically fitted in a bespoke position with a tuned Gurney.

One of the major changes comes in the form of the seats. The standard-fit chairs that you’d find in the regular road-going Vantage have been shopped out for new ‘Pole Position’ version which provides the extra support needed when going around circuits at high speed.

The Vantage also incorporates a bespoke centre console with switches that control a variety of systems required by FIA regulations, such as roof-mounted lights. The main screen in the centre of the dashboard also displays live lap times alongside the track positions of all the race cars.

Finished in Aston Martin Racing green colours, the new Vantage safety car will lead the way at the Saudia Arabian Grand Prix on the weekend.