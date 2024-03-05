Young driver car insurance soars by £644 in a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young driver car insurance soars by £644 in a year

By Press Association

New drivers have been hit with yet another rise in insurance premiums as cover soared by £644 in the past year to reach an average of £2,009.

It contrasts the £1,365 that drivers under the age of 25 would’ve had to pay for cover in January 2023.

Young drivers now face paying £3,043 on average for the total running costs of a vehicle, highlighting a 25 per cent increase from the last year when this bill stood at £2,436.

The figures from comparison site Compare the Market show that drivers with automatic-only licences have been hit with the steepest increases in car insurance, with cover for these motorists soaring to £2,803 on average, representing a £916 increase year-on-year. Drivers with automatic-only licences now face paying £760 more for their insurance compared with motorists holding a manual and automatic licence.

This rise will come as a concern to the increasing number of drivers taking automatic-only tests, with DVLA data showing that in 2022-23, 138,354 passed their test in an automatic car, compared with the 34,749 drivers who did the same in 2012-2013.

Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at Compare the Market said, “The increasing cost of car insurance is concerning for young drivers across the board, particularly those who have only learnt to drive automatic cars. These drivers face paying over £900 more this year to insure their car.

A tip for young drivers would be to look around for cheaper car insurance first, either when their policy is up for renewal, or when taking out insurance for the first time.

Adding an experienced named driver to a person’s insurance can also help reduce prices

– as long as the information is accurate. Finally, a telematic policy, also known as a black box, can help give a younger driver more affordable quotes.