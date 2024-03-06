McLaren’s new driving simulator partnership will help speed up development of new models

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McLaren’s new driving simulator partnership will help speed up development of new models

By Press Association
Dynisma’s simulator technology will be used to help speed up McLaren’s development process
McLaren and motion simulator technology company Dynisma have partnered to create a state-of-the-art driving simulator.

Dynisma’s simulator will help speed up McLaren’s development of new cars, which will allow the British supercar maker to reduce its reliance on expensive prototypes while enabling tests and projects to take place in closed environments.

Emmanuele Raveglia, McLaren vehicle line executive director said: “We’re very pleased to announce that we are working with Dynisma as our Official Motion Simulator Partner. Harnessing their DMG™ technology allows us to significantly enhance our early performance development and elevate the emotional thrill of driving a McLaren even higher.”

The idea behind the collaboration is for McLaren to use the simulator to develop new models in key areas. Vehicle dynamics, aerodynamics, propulsion systems, noise vibration and harshness, control systems, human-machine interface, user experience and ergonomics can all be helped through the use of high-definition simulations.

Dynisma’s technology is already helping car manufacturers around the world, helping bring their new models to market quickly.

Based at McLaren’s technology centre in Woking, Surrey, this new technology should help develop the firm’s upcoming new models more efficiently and realistically.