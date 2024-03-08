How can I make sure I’m getting the best deal on my car insurance?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

How can I make sure I’m getting the best deal on my car insurance?

By Press Association
EDS NOTE: NUMBERPLATE HAS BEEN PIXELATED AT SOURCE Undated Highways Agency handout photo of a car on the hard shoulder of a motorway, as instances of illegal stopping on motorway hard shoulders include people picking flowers, renewing their insurance and even trying to sell their car.
Car insurance remains sky-high for drivers across the UK. Recent figures from comparison site Compare the Market show that premiums for those under the age of 25 now stand at £2,009 on average. However, drivers of all ages have experienced increases in the price of cover, with drivers over 65 suffering the largest proportional rise in premium costs.

There are some things you can do to make sure that you’re paying the best-possible price for cover, however, and we’re going to go through some of the tips and tricks to test out if you’re in the market for car insurance.

Shop around

One of the greatest tools at the fingertips of motorists is being able to shop around for car insurance from the comfort of your own home. There are all manner of comparison sites to use and they’ll all give you prices for cover from a variety of different providers.

A lot of these services allow you to tweak and change your policy details – such as your intended mileage – to see how it affects the amount you’ll pay.

Don’t allow your insurance to auto-renew

Mini Clubman Final Edition
The Final Edition gets a series of copper-coloured elements

Many car insurance policies have an auto-renew facility. With this, your premium will auto-renew when it comes to the end of your policy. While this may sound handy, it often means that you’ll be paying more for cover because you’ve allowed it to roll over automatically.

Therefore, if your policy is coming to an end, make sure you shop around beforehand to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Of course, if your auto-renew price is the cheapest then you can let it roll over, but on most occasions, you’ll pay lower prices if you check out other policies first.

See if adding a responsible driver lowers your premium

A lot of insurance cover is based on risk and having an older, more experienced motorist on your policy as a named driver can help reduce costs. It can also go the other way – increasing your premiums – so make sure you test it out via a comparison site first.

Remember, that you still need to be the main driver. If it’s found that the ‘named driver’ on your policy is actually using your car most of all, then you could find your policy being cancelled. This action is known as ‘fronting’ and can also see insurers not paying out in the event of an accident.

Pay annually if you can

Motor insurance costs
EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY JANUARY 24 File photo dated 03/06/22 of vehicles on the M25 motorway near Egham, Surrey. Motor insurance customers who buy cover monthly can end up paying hundreds of pounds more than those who pay for policies annually – and the gap appears to be growing in cash terms – according to research from Which? The consumer group used data from comparison website Go.Compare to find the average difference between prices paid by annual and monthly customers between December 2018 and September 2023. Issue date: Wednesday January 24, 2024.

Car insurance represents a big financial undertaking – particularly for younger drivers – and insurers do offer better prices for those motorists who are able to pay in full. Though you can spread the cost of your cover via monthly payments, you’ll spend less overall if you’re able to pay for it in one go.

Of course, if you’re not able to pay up front – and if it could add extra financial strain – then go for the monthly payment option.

Make sure your mileage is accurate

Insurers use your estimated mileage to determine how much you’ll be driving. After all, the more miles you drive, the greater chance there is that an accident could occur. So make sure you’re accurately putting down your mileage. Consider how far you drive on a day-to-day basis and factor in any longer trips that you might have planned.

Don’t be tempted to go low with your mileage, however, as if an insurer found that you were travelling a lot further than you’d stated on your policy then you could find your cover being voided.

If you’re insuring more than one car, take a look at a multi-car policy

It’s common these days for one household to have multiple vehicles and, if this is the case, you might find it to be more cost-effective to get a multi-car policy. These types of insurance offer a discount for covering more than one vehicle so it might prove a bit cheaper than covering each car individually.

However, it can go the other way too and make things more expensive, so make sure you get a number of quotes together before signing up.