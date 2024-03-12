Dacia’s Spring to arrive as the the cheapest EV on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dacia’s Spring to arrive as the the cheapest EV on sale

By Press Association
(Dacia)
(Dacia)

Dacia has revealed prices and specifications for its new ground-breaking Spring EV.

The revised Spring was revealed at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show and this time around it will be coming to the UK, having previously been only available in Europe.

The new Spring will come with a starting price of £14,995, making it the cheapest new electric vehicle on sale in the UK. It’ll also be available in two trim levels and will have the option of two power outputs as well.

Dacia Spring
All versions get plenty of equipment as standard

The entry-level Expression will come with the choice of a 45bhp with a 26.8 kWh battery pack, or a more powerful 64bhp motor. It comes as standard with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, height adjustable 3-spoke steering wheel, USB port, cruise control, steering wheel mounted controls, central locking with remote control, electric front windows, rear parking sensors, and manual air-conditioning.

The top-of-the-line Extreme is only available with the more powerful 65 bhp unit and adds electric mirrors, electric rear windows, a 10-inch Media nav line multimedia system, two USB ports, wireless connectivity with Apple carplay and Android auto and bi-directional charging.

The 26.8 kWh battery pack enables it to go from 20 per cent to 100 per cent in just four hours using a 7kW wall box. Dacia also claims that you’ll get up to 137 miles of range from a fully charged Spring, or up to 186 miles if you’re mainly doing city driving.

The Dacia Spring will go on sale here in October with the entry-level car starting from £14,995 and rising to £16,995 for the Extreme with the 65bhp powertrain.

However, drivers who want to secure their car early can place a £99 deposit via Dacia’s website to secure an order, with these customers also getting an extra £250 to put towards accessories, public charging or the installation of a home charger.