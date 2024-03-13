New Ineos Chassis Cab, brings rugged off-road ability with practical pick-up body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Ineos Chassis Cab, brings rugged off-road ability with practical pick-up body

By Press Association

Ineos has launched a five-seat double cab chassis variant of the Grenadier Quartermaster pick-up.

The new Grenadier Chassis Cab will be built in Hambach, France, at the manufacturing facility Ineos Automotive acquired from Mercedes in January 2021.

The Chassis Cab will be built alongside the firm’s other models, with it sharing the Quartermaster’s five-seat double cab, full box-section ladder chassis, heavy-duty solid beam axles, two-speed transfer case and up to three locking differentials.

George Ratcliffe, commercial director, at Ineos automotive, said: “The Grenadier’s body-on-frame construction already provides huge versatility for customisation, and we know from customer configurations that our vehicles are being used equally between commercial and leisure users.”

Ineos Chassis Cab is 305 mm longer than the Grenadier station wagon and will be built in France.

A 3.0-litre turbo-charged inline six-cylinder from BMW powers the Chassis Cab in petrol or diesel guise.

The Chassis Cab also comes with four-wheel-drive and a standard eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox from BMW.

Additionally, the Chassis Cab comes with an exposed ladder from behind the passenger cabin, which enables customers and aftermarket vehicle converters a wide range of body-building options. The Chassis Cab also has a towing ability of 3,50 kg.

The Chassis Cab will start at £53,180 excluding VAT here in the UK, and is on sale now.