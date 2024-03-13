New Volkswagen ID.3 GTX brings sporty flavour to electric hatchback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Volkswagen ID.3 GTX brings sporty flavour to electric hatchback

By Press Association
The new GTX tops the ID.3 line-up
Volkswagen has added a new range-topping GTX variant to its electric ID.3 line-up.

The new flagship incorporates a single rear-mounted electric motor like the standard car, but it’ll be available in two power outputs with either 282 or 322bhp being available. The latter comes in the tip-top Performance version and makes it Volkswagen’s most powerful electric drive motor that the firm has made so far.

This high output allows the standard GTX to go from 0-60mph in 5.8 seconds, whole the GTX Performance model shaves this down to 5.4 seconds. They’ll carry onwards to top speeds of 111mph and 124mph respectively, too.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX
Both cars use the same 79kWh battery which can receive a maximum charge rate of 175kW, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge to be conducted in 26 minutes when connected to a rapid charger. Combined, the GTX should return up to 373 miles from a single charge.

Matching other GTX models, the ID.3 GTX gets new arrowhead-shape daytime running lights while the front bumper includes a black air intake finished in a diamond-style pattern. Newly designed 20-inch alloy wheels are also fitted to this GTX and get a black-painted inner surface with a contrast diamond-cut outer area.

Inside, premium sport seats come fitted as standard and get red decorative stitching and perforated GTX lettering. Buyers are able to upgrade to ergoActive seats as an optional extra, too, bringing chairs which are electrically adjustable and trimmed in microfleece.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX
There’s a large infotainment system inside, too, with the 12.9-inch touchscreen giving easy access to a variety of functions. Artificial intelligence service ChatGPT is also included in the GTX’s infotainment system and works with Volkswagen’s standard voice recognition system to bring great functionality. For instance, drivers will be able to ask the car more difficult questions than with a standard voice recognition system as well as controlling various aspects of the car’s setup.

Volkswagen hasn’t released full pricing for the ID.3 GTX as yet, but it’s expected that this – along with further details – will be released shortly.