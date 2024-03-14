Government’s backtracking of 2035 car ban and lack of support for EV buyers is ‘very disappointing’ – Duke of Richmond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government’s backtracking of 2035 car ban and lack of support for EV buyers is ‘very disappointing’ – Duke of Richmond

By Press Association
(Jon Reay/PA Media)
(Jon Reay/PA Media)

The Government’s decision to not support the electric transition in last week’s Budget, and also to delay the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to 2035 has been branded as ‘very disappointing’ by the Duke of Richmond and Gordon.

Speaking to the PA news agency at a special media day ahead of Goodwood’s 2024 motorsport events, the Duke said the Government is “sending a terrible message” about how serious it is regarding the transition to electric motoring.

He said: “I’m very disappointed [about the Budget] and very disappointed about the back-tracking [of the 2030 to 2035 ban].”

The Duke of Richmond also raised at the lack of Government support for the UK car industry. (Blackball Media)

Last week leading carmakers, energy firms and campaigners signed an open letter which called on chancellor Jeremy Hunt for a fairer VAT system on public EV charging.

However, the Budget assigned no support for electric vehicles, with the chancellor just freezing fuel duty for another 12 months.

Meanwhile, in September 2023, the Government moved the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by five years from 2030 to 2035.

“Whilst there may be a realism to the back-tracking, the government has asked for the motor industry to take all the pain,” he said. “The industry is being told to fund the change, to take all of the challenges and costs on, and they’re being beaten up by the date being moved.

“I think that was a terrible message. For the customer it’s like ‘is electrification really serious?’”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been criticised for a lack of EV support in last week’s Budget

The Duke expressed his concerns that families are not being helped to switch to electric cars, and that the government should be doing more to support car buyers.

“The simple fact is that electric cars are unaffordable – they’re just not affordable for most people.

“This is where the Chinese are coming in because they are making compromises in battery and range – and they are producing good, affordable cars.’

He added: “To create a situation where pretty much the biggest industry is having to do something that’s so challenging without any support, and also not to have the infrastructure around it, is not acceptable.”

The Chinese-owned British brand MG was announced this week as the celebrated marque at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed as part of its centenary celebrations.

(Source: MG/Joseph Harding)

The sponsorship includes MG taking the central sculpture space at the world famous event, which is due to be held between July 11 and 14.

The Duke also said he believes the future of motoring and motorsport is a combination of different power sources such as hydrogen and sustainable fuels, and not exclusively electric.

This year’s Goodwood Revival will become the first historic motor racing event in the world to be run exclusively on sustainable fuel.