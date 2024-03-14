Toyota Yaris named the most reliable used car in the UK in new survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota Yaris named the most reliable used car in the UK in new survey

By Press Association

The Toyota Yaris has been named the UK’s most reliable used car, in data collected by leading warranty provider, Warrantywise.

The firm has published its annual Reliability Index which ranks used models in a variety of different areas to come up with an overall score out of 100.

Vehicles are judged on request frequency, average vehicle age at time of fault, average mileage and average labour time to give a comprehensive overview of which cars can be trusted best.

The Suzuki Swift came in second place with an impressive overall score of 87.8 in the index.

The Yaris topped the list with an impressive 89.0 out of 100 for its overall reliability and repair costs.

Using data from January 1 2020 to September 30 2023, the Yaris came out top with an average repair bill of £604.50.

The top 10 was dominated by Japanese cars, with four of them – the Yaris, Auris, Aygo and Hilux – being from Toyota.

The other models that made the list were the Kia Rio, Peugeot 107, Honda CR-V, Kia Cee’d, Mazda 2 and Suzuki Swift, which came second with a score of 87.8.

  1. Toyota Yaris (89.0)
  2. Suzuki Swift (87.8)
  3. Mazda2 (85.9)
  4. Toyota Auris (85.9)
  5. Toyota Aygo (85.3)
  6. Toyota Hilux (85.3)
  7. Kia Cee’d (84.6)
  8. Honda CR-V (83.4)
  9. Peugeot 107 (83.4)
  10. Kia Rio (82.1)

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise said, ‘At Warrantywise we are dedicated to providing our consumers with valuable insights about their vehicles.

‘We recognise the importance of making wise choices, particularly in light of the rise of the cost of repair, and also that even the most reliable car is vulnerable to faults.’