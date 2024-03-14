Toyota Yaris named the most reliable used car in the UK in new survey

The Toyota Yaris has been named the UK’s most reliable used car, in data collected by leading warranty provider, Warrantywise.

The firm has published its annual Reliability Index which ranks used models in a variety of different areas to come up with an overall score out of 100.

Vehicles are judged on request frequency, average vehicle age at time of fault, average mileage and average labour time to give a comprehensive overview of which cars can be trusted best.

The Suzuki Swift came in second place with an impressive overall score of 87.8 in the index.

The Yaris topped the list with an impressive 89.0 out of 100 for its overall reliability and repair costs.

Using data from January 1 2020 to September 30 2023, the Yaris came out top with an average repair bill of £604.50.

The top 10 was dominated by Japanese cars, with four of them – the Yaris, Auris, Aygo and Hilux – being from Toyota.

The other models that made the list were the Kia Rio, Peugeot 107, Honda CR-V, Kia Cee’d, Mazda 2 and Suzuki Swift, which came second with a score of 87.8.

Toyota Yaris (89.0) Suzuki Swift (87.8) Mazda2 (85.9) Toyota Auris (85.9) Toyota Aygo (85.3) Toyota Hilux (85.3) Kia Cee’d (84.6) Honda CR-V (83.4) Peugeot 107 (83.4) Kia Rio (82.1)

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise said, ‘At Warrantywise we are dedicated to providing our consumers with valuable insights about their vehicles.

‘We recognise the importance of making wise choices, particularly in light of the rise of the cost of repair, and also that even the most reliable car is vulnerable to faults.’