Skoda reveals prices and specifications Superb 2024 prices and specifications revealed

Skoda has revealed prices for the all-new Superb, with order books now open.

Prices will start at £34,865 for the SE Technology in hatchback guise – which will rise to £36,165 for the estate version.

The SE Technology comes as standard with 17-inch Mintaka alloy wheels, a 13-inch central infotainment display with integrated sat-nav as well as a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit. It also has a rear-view camera, wireless phone charging, eight airbags and keyless start and stop.

The new Skoda Superb will come in three different trim levels- SE Technology, SE-L and Laurin and Klement.

The SE-L starts from £38,220 for the hatchback and rises to £39,520 for the estate. It comes as standard with larger 18-inch alloy wheels, rear LED lights, LED matrix beam headlights, dynamic range control and cornering, power folding door mirrors, sports comfort seats with advanced massage functions and a power tailgate.

The flagship Superb Laurin and Klement or L&K starts from £46,100 for the hatchback and £47,400 for the estate. It comes with 18-inch Belatrix aero and anthracite alloy wheels with an enhanced exterior with a dark chrome grille surround, a rear diffuser strip in the same dark chrome effect and rib elements. Inside, the L&K gets Canton soundsystem, a two-spoke, heated multi-function steering wheel, heated rear seats, heated windscreen and heated washer nozzles.

There are also driving features such as park assist, trained parking and an area view camera– progressive dynamic steering and dynamic chassis control plus are also standard.

The new Skoda Superb is now available to order, with customer cars expected to arrive later this year.